Innovative Solutions, Inc. recalls chicken patty products due to possible foreign matter contamination

The USDA has released the following:

Innovative Solutions, Inc., a Kent, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 97,887 pounds of raw ground chicken patty products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of bone, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The chicken patty products were produced on various dates from Aug. 16 to Sep. 29, 2021. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

1-lb. cardboard packages containing four pieces of “TRADER JOE’S CHILE LIME CHICKEN BURGERS” with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 represented on the label.

9-lb. bulk-pack boxes containing 72 pieces of “SPINACH FETA CHICKEN SLIDERS” with lot codes 2361 or 2631 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-8276” printed near the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints reporting findings of bone in the chicken burger product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Click for retail distribution list.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Frank Sorba, President, Innovative Solutions, Inc. at (206) 365-7200 and at frank@innovativesolutionsinc.us.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.