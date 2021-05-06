Infant sleep bags sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra recalled due to suffocation risk

Product Recalls

TJX infant sleep bag – Sam & Jo brand, monsters design (CPSC image)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:
Infant Sleep Bags

Hazard:
The size of the neck opening is too large for infants 0 to 6 months, which can allow an infant’s head to slip into and be covered by the sleep bag, posing a risk of suffocation.

Remedy:
Refund

Recall date:
May 5, 2021

Units:
About 3,600 (In addition, about 33,250 were sold in Canada.)

Consumer Contact:
If purchased online, contact TJX at ecommercecustomerservice@tjx.com or toll-free at 833-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com, www.marshalls.com or www.sierra.com, and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page. If purchased in stores, contact TJX at customerservice@tjx.com or toll-free at 800-926-6299, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.tjmaxx.com or www.marshalls.com, and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page.

Description:
This recall involves infant sleep bags, in size 0-6 months, that were sold under the brand names Dylan & Abby, First Wish, First Wish Organic, Harry & Me, Little Red Caboose, Piper & Posie, Sam & Jo, Sam & Jo Organic, Shabby Chic and Willow Blossom. The brand name and size are printed on two separate labels at the back of the neck. The style number is printed on a separate label located on the inside side seam behind the care label. The sleep bags zip up the middle or to the side of the front, and were sold in a variety of colors and designs, including animals, dinosaur bones, splatter paint, circus designs, construction, cars, florals, clouds, robots, stars, dino dudes, monsters and firetrucks. The following style numbers are included in the recall:

Brand NameStyle Number
Dylan & AbbyCL01073
First WishCL00824
CL00889
CL00911
First Wish OrganicCL00981
CL00985
CL01099
Harry & MeCL01102
Little Red CabooseCL00756
CL00882
CL00899
CL00904
CL00905
CL00921
CL00924
CL00986
CL00987
Piper & PosieCL00819
CL00923
CL00982
CL01005
CL01006
CL01007
Sam & JoCL00871
CL00890
CL00903
CL00906
CL00983
CL00984
Sam & Jo OrganicCL01066
Shabby ChicCL00980
Willow BlossomCL00909
CL00913

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant sleep bags and contact TJX for instructions on how to participate in the recall and receive their choice of either a full refund or a store gift card.

Incidents/Injuries:
No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide and online at tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com between April 2018 and February 2021 for about $20.

Importer(s):
The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Mass.

Manufactured In:
China and India

Recall number:
21-123

