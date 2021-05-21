IKEA recalls HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, plates, and mugs due to burn hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued the following:

Name of product:

IKEA Recalls Bowls, Plates, and Mugs Due to Burn Hazard

Hazard:

The bowls, plates, and mugs can become brittle and break, causing hot food or liquid to leak out, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall date:

May 19, 2021

Units:

About 148,000 (In addition, about 11,400 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 anytime or online at www.ikea-usa.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Description:

This recall involves the HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, plates, and mugs made from PLA (Polylactic acid or polylactide) material from renewable sources. The bowls, plates and mugs were sold in a variety of colors, including yellow, pink and blue. The article name (“HEROISK” or “TALRIKA”), supplier number “23348,” “Made in Taiwan” and “PLA” are molded into the bottom of each item.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bowls, plates, and mugs and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

IKEA is aware of 123 reports of breakage worldwide, including four reports of injuries, two of which required medical attention. Most of the injuries were burns due to hot contents leaking out. This includes one incident, without injury, in the United States.

Sold At:

IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from August 2019 through May 2021 for between $4 and $12.

Importer(s):

IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland

Manufactured In:

Taiwan

Recall number:

21-136