Hyundai recalls certain 2017 Tucson and Sonata Hybrid vehicles due to risk of engine stall or fire

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

Engine Damage May Cause Stall or Fire

A damaged engine can increase the risk of a fire or it can cause an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V727000

Manufacturer Hyundai Motor America

Components ENGINE

Potential Number of Units Affected 95,515

Summary

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2017 Tucson and Sonata Hybrid vehicles. The connecting rod bearings inside the engine may wear prematurely, which can result in engine damage.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect the engine. If bearing damage is found, the engine will be replaced. Dealers will also install a software update containing a new Knock Sensor Detection System (KSDS). Repairs will be performed free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 12, 2021. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 209.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

2 Affected Products

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID 2017 HYUNDAI TUCSON 2017