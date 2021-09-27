Huish Outdoors recalls Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels sold at Costco due to drowning hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of Product:

Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels

Hazard:

The bottom purge valve on the recalled snorkels can leak, allowing unexpected water entry, posing a drowning hazard.

Remedy:

Replace

Recall Date:

September 22, 2021

Units:

About 76,000

Consumer Contact

Huish Outdoors toll-free at 833-493-1029 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at www.oceanicworldwide.com and click on “Quality Alerts” for more information.

Description:

This recall involves Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels. The recalled snorkels are white and gray with a blue plastic housing around an oval shaped, clear rubber bottom purge valve and a blue dry splash guard located at the top of the snorkel. The snorkel measures about 16.5 inches tall. Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels with the following four-digit batch numbers are included in this recall: 2038, 2039, 2040, 2041, 2042, 2043, 2044, 2045, 2046, 2047, 2048, 2049, 2050, 2051, 2102, 2103, 2104, 2105, 2106, 2107, 2108, 2109, 2110, 2111, 2112, 2113, 2114 and 2115. The batch numbers can be found above the flexible gray tubing.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snorkels and follow the instructions online at www.oceanicsnorkel.com to destroy the product and register for a free replacement snorkel, shipping included.

Incidents/Injuries:

Oceanic has received 13 reports of the snorkels leaking. One injury, involving minor cuts to a consumer who tripped after a snorkel leaked, has been reported.

Sold Exclusively At

Costco Wholesale Warehouses nationwide and online at www.costco.com from February 2021 through July 2021 for about $40.

Manufacturer(s):

Unique Sea Products, of Thailand

Manufactured In:

Thailand

Importer(s):

Huish Outdoors, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Recall number:

21-199

Location of Batch Number (CPSC image)