Hu Products issues recall of one lot of Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks – Sour Goldenberries because of possible undeclared almonds

Product Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks – Sour Goldenberries (FDA image)

The FDA has issued the following:

Hu Products announced today a nationwide voluntary recall in the United States of a single production lot of the Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks – Sour Goldenberries Product (4 oz. bag) because some packages may contain undeclared almonds that were inadvertently added to the product during manufacturing. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivityto almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

This recall is limited solely to the Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks – Sour Goldenberries Product (4 oz. bag), which was sold in retail stores and online in the United States. No other Hu products are affected, and this recall does not affect products in countries other than the United States.

The product being recalled is the following:

Product DescriptionItem UPCBest By Date (found on top right of back label)Lot Code
Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks – Sour Goldenberries Product, 4 oz. bag85018000651008/2021202891

A picture of the consumer package is shown.

We became aware of this issue as a result of a consumer contact. No reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product have been reported to the Company to date.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it and should discard any product they may have. Consumers should contact the company at 888-389-2224, Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central. This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular