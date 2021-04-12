Hostess recalls SnoBalls distributed in CupCakes packaging with undeclared potential coconut allergen

The FDA has released the following:

Hostess Brands, LLC (”Hostess Brands“) has become aware that certain Hostess® SnoBalls® were inadvertently manufactured in the packaging for Hostess® Chocolate CupCakes and the packaging does not list ”coconut“, an ingredient in SnoBalls®, as an allergen. Hostess Brands is voluntarily recalling the following SnoBalls® manufactured on March 13, 2021:

ProductItem UPCBatchBest By Date
Hostess® SnoBalls® (single-serve)888109010096I031221000May 27, 2021

The products were sold to convenience stores, dollar stores, and distributors throughout the United States. No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date. Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund.

No other varieties of Hostess® SnoBalls® are affected.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 and also visit www.hostesscakes.com

