Hostess Hamburger Buns and Hot Dog Buns recalled due to possible contamination

The FDA has released the following:

Hostess Brands, LLC (“Hostess Brands”) is voluntarily recalling certain Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella. Hostess Brands is recalling the impacted products out of an abundance of caution after becoming aware of this issue from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, through Best Harvest Bakeries’ environmental monitoring program. To date, Hostess Brands has received no reports of illness related to this issue.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

This recall is limited to the following Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns, which were sold to distributors, convenience stores, and other retail stores throughout the United States:

Product Item UPC Batch Best By Date Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns 888109110987 I060989300

I073189300 8/13/2021

10/4/2021 Hostess® Soft White Hot Dog Buns 888109110970 I060989300

I072789300 8/13/2021

As Best Harvest Bakeries only manufactures certain Hostess® hamburger buns and hot dog buns for Hostess Brands, no other Hostess® products are affected, including Hostess® bread and bagel products.

Consumers who have purchased an affected product are urged to immediately dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 and also visit www.hostesscakes.com.