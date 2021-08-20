Hostess Hamburger Buns and Hot Dog Buns recalled due to possible contamination

The FDA has released the following:
Hostess Brands, LLC (“Hostess Brands”) is voluntarily recalling certain Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella. Hostess Brands is recalling the impacted products out of an abundance of caution after becoming aware of this issue from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, through Best Harvest Bakeries’ environmental monitoring program. To date, Hostess Brands has received no reports of illness related to this issue.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.
This recall is limited to the following Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns, which were sold to distributors, convenience stores, and other retail stores throughout the United States:
|Product
|Item UPC
|Batch
|Best By Date
|Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns
|888109110987
|I060989300
I061189300
I061289300
I061489300
I061389300
I061589300
I061689300
I061789300
I061889300
I061989300
I062089300
I062489300
I062589300
I062989300
I070389300
I070289300
I063089300
I070789300
I070689300
I070889300
I070989300
I071089300
I071389300
I071189300
I071489300
I071289300
I071589300
I071689300
I072089300
I072389300
I072989300
I073189300
|8/13/2021
8/15/2021
8/16/2021
8/18/2021
8/17/2021
8/19/2021
8/20/2021
8/21/2021
8/22/2021
8/23/2021
8/24/2021
8/28/2021
8/29/2021
9/2/2021
9/6/2021
9/5/2021
9/3/2021
9/10/2021
9/9/2021
9/11/2021
9/12/2021
9/13/2021
9/16/2021
9/14/2021
9/17/2021
9/15/2021
9/18/2021
9/19/2021
9/23/2021
9/26/2021
10/2/2021
10/4/2021
|Hostess® Soft White Hot Dog Buns
|888109110970
|I060989300
I062189300
I062289300
I062389300
I062589300
I062689300
I063089300
I070189300
I070689300
I071289300
I072089300
I072189300
I072289300
I072389300
I072489300
I072789300
|8/13/2021
8/25/2021
8/26/2021
8/27/2021
8/29/2021
8/30/2021
9/3/2021
9/4/2021
9/9/2021
9/15/2021
9/23/2021
9/24/2021
9/25/2021
9/26/2021
9/27/2021
9/30/2021
As Best Harvest Bakeries only manufactures certain Hostess® hamburger buns and hot dog buns for Hostess Brands, no other Hostess® products are affected, including Hostess® bread and bagel products.
Consumers who have purchased an affected product are urged to immediately dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 and also visit www.hostesscakes.com.