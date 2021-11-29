Honda recalls over 4,000 2021 Accord Sedan, Accord Hybrid, CR-V, Ridgeline, 2022 Insight and CR-V Hybrid vehicles due to potential seat belt malfunction resulting in unsecured child restraint system

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

Seat Belt Retractor Malfunction/FMVSS 208

An unsecured child restraint system can increase the risk of injury during a crash.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V900000

Manufacturer Honda (American Honda Motor Co.)

Components SEAT BELTS

Potential Number of Units Affected 4,346

Summary

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2021 Accord Sedan, Accord Hybrid, CR-V, Ridgeline, 2022 Insight and CR-V Hybrid vehicles. The automatic locking retractor on the second-row center seat belt assembly may deactivate improperly, which can result in an unsecured child restraint system. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, “Occupant Crash Protection.”

Remedy

Dealers will replace the second-row center seat belt assembly, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 17, 2022. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.6 Affected Products

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR HONDA ACCORD 2021 HONDA ACCORD HYBRID 2021 HONDA CR-V 2021 HONDA CR-V HYBRID 2022 HONDA INSIGHT 2022 HONDA RIDGELINE 2021