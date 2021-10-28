HelloFresh issues recall notice for products containing onions due to possible health risk

The FDA has issued the following:

HelloFresh has been informed by one of its ingredient suppliers that it is conducting a voluntary recall of its onions due to the potential presence of salmonella bacteria. Please discard all onions received from July 7, 2021 through September 8, 2021.

We recommend disposing of onions received during the specified time period. Please note that onions received after September 8, 2021 are not affected by this recall. For further information on whether you have been impacted, please check the product codes, located on the bottom square of your box shipping label. Please see the photo provided above as reference for locating the product code.

Production WeekProduction Week Start DateHelloFresh Product Codes*
2807/07/20212-7-14-19-21-25-AB
2907/14/20212-5-8-9-16-19-21-22-23-24-25
3007/21/20212-3-8-10-15-18-19-22-23
3107/28/20212-4-5-8-15-19-20-22-24-AA
3208/04/20211-2-3-5-9-11-15-17-19-25
3308/11/20214-6-9-10-11-13-15-20
3408/18/20212-3-6-8-10-14-16-22-23-24
3508/25/20214-12-14-18-23-25-AA
3609/01/20218-15-19-24

*Number sequence may vary

In the event that the onions have been consumed, please note that thoroughly cooking the product to 165ºF/74ºC, as instructed on the recipe, will kill the salmonella bacteria.

If you are experiencing any symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider immediately. Click here for more information from the FDA about this supplier recall and the potentially related symptoms.

We sincerely apologize for this supplier-related incident. Your safety is our highest priority and we have taken immediate steps to ensure our onions are no longer sourced from this supplier. All our facilities are SQF (Safe Quality Food) certified, which is the highest level of food safety certification and our teams follow a rigorous process to maintain the safety and quality of our meal kits. If you have any additional questions, please contact HelloFresh by calling or through our live chat.

