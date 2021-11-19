Hart Consumer Products recalls nailers sold exclusively at Walmart due to injury hazard from involuntarily nail discharge

Product Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers (CPSC image)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of Product:
Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers

Hazard:
The contact sensor on the nailer can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail, posing a risk of serious injury to the user or bystanders.

Remedy:
Refund

Recall Date:
November 10, 2021

Units:
About 15,700

Consumer Contact
Hart Consumer Products at 800-776-5191 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.harttools.com/support/safety or www.harttools.com and click on Important Recall Information for more information

Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers with model numbers HPNR01, HPNR01B, HPNR01B-SK, or HPNR01BNCA. The white, blue, and black handheld tool has the name “HART” on the side of the nailer in white type on a black background and has “18ga BRAD NAILER” on the side of the nail tray/magazine in white type on a blue background. The model numbers are located on the side of the nail tray/magazine where the nails are loaded.

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled nailer and return it to any Walmart USA store for a full refund. Consumers may also return items for free by mail via a scheduled pickup from your home. To schedule a free pickup, consumers should call 800-776-5191.

Incidents/Injuries:
None Reported.

Sold At
Walmart USA retail stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from April 2021 through September 2021 for between $130 and $160.

Manufacturer(s):
Techtronic Industries Vietnam Manufacturing Co., Ltd., of Vietnam

Manufactured In:
Vietnam

Importer(s):
Hart Consumer Products Inc., of Anderson, South Carolina

Recall number:
22-017

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular