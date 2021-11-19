Hart Consumer Products recalls nailers sold exclusively at Walmart due to injury hazard from involuntarily nail discharge

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of Product:

Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers

Hazard:

The contact sensor on the nailer can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail, posing a risk of serious injury to the user or bystanders.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall Date:

November 10, 2021

Units:

About 15,700

Consumer Contact

Hart Consumer Products at 800-776-5191 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.harttools.com/support/safety or www.harttools.com and click on Important Recall Information for more information

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers with model numbers HPNR01, HPNR01B, HPNR01B-SK, or HPNR01BNCA. The white, blue, and black handheld tool has the name “HART” on the side of the nailer in white type on a black background and has “18ga BRAD NAILER” on the side of the nail tray/magazine in white type on a blue background. The model numbers are located on the side of the nail tray/magazine where the nails are loaded.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled nailer and return it to any Walmart USA store for a full refund. Consumers may also return items for free by mail via a scheduled pickup from your home. To schedule a free pickup, consumers should call 800-776-5191.

Incidents/Injuries:

None Reported.

Sold At

Walmart USA retail stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from April 2021 through September 2021 for between $130 and $160.

Manufacturer(s):

Techtronic Industries Vietnam Manufacturing Co., Ltd., of Vietnam

Manufactured In:

Vietnam

Importer(s):

Hart Consumer Products Inc., of Anderson, South Carolina

Recall number:

22-017