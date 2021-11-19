Hanna Andersson recalls baby clothing items due to snaps that can detach causing choking hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following recalls: Recall 1, Recall 2.

Name of Product:

Baby Ruffle Rompers

Hazard:

The snaps on the romper can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall Date:

November 12, 2021

Units:

About 3,200 (10 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Hanna Andersson Customer Care Center at 800-222-0544 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT, daily email at help@hannaandersson.com or online at www.hannaandersson.com and click “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page or at: www.hannaandersson.com/product-recall

Description:

This recall involves the style Baby Ruffle Romper, the style number 66919 is written on the main label at the neck of the top. It’s a 100% cotton romper with ruffles sold in Petal Pink, Golden Hour and Juniper with a polka dot pattern in U.S. sizes from zero months to three years and Euro sizes 50-90. There are metal snaps starting from the neckline to the center of the romper.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ruffle Romper and contact Hanna Andersson for a full refund. Hanna Andersson will be providing postage-paid labeling to consumers for the return of the product for a full refund. Hanna Andersson is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Hanna Andersson has received three incidents of the snaps detaching or fabric around the snaps ripping. No incidents of children putting snaps in their mouths or injuries have been reported.

Sold At

Exclusively Online at www.hannaandersson.com from July 2021 through October 2021 for about $40.

Manufactured In:

Bangladesh

Importer(s):

Hanna Anderson LLC, of Portland, Oregon

Recall number:

22-710

Name of Product:

Baby Long Sleeve Wiggle Sets

Hazard:

The snaps on the long sleeve top can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall Date:

November 12, 2021

Units:

About 4,400 (10 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Hanna Andersson Customer Care Center at 800-222-0544 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT daily, email at help@hannaandersson.com or online at www.hannaandersson.com and click “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page or at: www.hannaandersson.com/product-recall

Description:

This recall involves the Baby Long Sleeve Wiggle Set, the style number 66938 is written on the main label at the neck of the top. Metal snaps are located at the crotch of the top. It’s a 100% cotton long-sleeve top and pant set sold in Petal Pink with a pink floral pattern; Golden Hour with black and white polka dots and gold trim; and Navy Blue with a green turtle print and navy trim. The set comes in U.S. sizes from zero months to three years and Euro sizes 50-90.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Baby Long Sleeve Wiggle Set and contact Hanna Andersson for a full refund. Hanna Andersson will be providing postage-paid labeling to consumers for the return of the product for a full refund. Hanna Andersson is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Hanna Andersson has received one reported incident of the snaps detaching. No injuries have been reported. No incidents of children putting snaps in their mouths or injuries have been reported.

Sold At

Exclusively online at www.hannaandersson.com from July 2021 through October 2021 for about $46.

Manufactured In:

Bangladesh

Importer(s):

Hanna Anderson LLC, of Portland, Oregon

Recall number:

22-709