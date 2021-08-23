Hallmark recalls teethers due to choking hazard

Hallmark brand “Plush and Wood Teether and Rattle” and “Wood and Detachable Cloth Teether for Little Droolers” (CPSC images)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:

Teether Rings with Decorative Fabric and Plush Attachments

Hazard:

The finished wooden ring can break into small parts, posing a choking hazard

Remedy:

Refund

Recall date:

August 18, 2021

Units:

About 15,500 (In addition, about 1,200 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Hallmark at 800-425-5627 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at www.hallmark.com/recall or www.hallmark.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Description:

This recall involves 11 different styles of round teethers made of softwood and with a variety of attachments including plush rattles in the shape of animal heads, plush animal heads, or with attached decorative fabric. The wooden teether ring measures about three inches in diameter and the plush animal heads are about three inches in height and width. The teethers weigh less than one pound. The products were sold with a gray woven brand label with the Hallmark brand crown and a hangtag, in various colors, describing the product as “Plush and Wood Teether and Rattle” or “Wood and Detachable Cloth Teether for Little Droolers.” They were manufactured between 2015 and 2020 with a sewn-in white label with date codes: JUL15, 1117, 0618, 0719, or 1020. This recall involves the following item names and SKU codes:

SKU ITEM NAME DESCRIPTION 1BBY4166 FLORAL FABRIC WOOD TEETHER Floral fabric wood teether 1BBY4167 NAUTICAL FABRIC WOOD TEETHER Nautical fabric wood teether 1BBY4168 PATTERN FABRIC WOOD TEETHER Patterned fabric wood teether 1BBY4250 WOOD AND KNIT RATTLE TEETHER LAMB Wood teether with attached rattle in the shape of a plush white lamb’s head 1BBY4251 WOOD AND KNIT RATTLE TEETHER MONKEY Wood teether with attached rattle in the shape of a plush brown and white monkey’s head 1BBY4252 WOOD AND KNIT RATTLE TEETHER BUNNY Wood teether with attached rattle in the shape of a plush gray and white bunny head 1VTD1635 BABY’S FIRST VAL BIB AND RATTLE SET Wood teether with attached red plush heart, sold as a set with a red bib with “My First Valentine’s Day” written in white piping 1MJB3514 PLUSH BABY TEETHER LION Wood teether with attached plush gray and white lion’s head 1MJB3515 PLUSH BABY TEETHER MONKEY Wood teether with attached plush gray and white monkey head 1MJB3516 PLUSH BABY TEETHER ZEBRA Wood teether with attached plush gray and white zebra head 1MJB3517 PLUSH BABY TEETHER ELEPHANT Wood teether with attached plush tan and white elephant head

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled teethers away from children and contact Hallmark to receive a $25 gift card towards any product at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores or online at www.hallmark.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

Hallmark has received four reports of the wooden teether rings breaking, including one report of a child placing broken wooden parts in their mouth and one report of a pinched lip.

Sold At:

Hallmark Gold Crown stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, boutique gift shops and online at www.hallmark.com from June 2015 through June 2021 for between $10 and $25.

Importer(s):

Hallmark Marketing Company LLC, of Kansas City, Mo.

Manufactured In:

China

Recall number:

21-181