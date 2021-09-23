Green Field Farms Dairy recalls Whole Chocolate Milk sold in several states including Indiana

The FDA has released the following:

Green Field Farms Dairy of Fredericksburg, Ohio announces a voluntary recall of its Whole Chocolate Milk product, with a code date of 9/29/21, due to a laboratory analysis that indicated this product was not effectively pasteurized.

1,242 units of the affected product were distributed in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware and Washington DC from September 7 through September 16, 2021. This quality issue is isolated to Whole Chocolate Milk with an expiration date of September 29, 2021.

The issue was discovered during routine product testing conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There have been no reports of illness involving products addressed in this recall, however, individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness after consuming Green Field Farms Whole Chocolate Milk with an expiration date of September 29th should contact a physician immediately.

If you have purchased this product, please return to the place of purchase to receive a refund. Consumers with questions may call 330-263-0248.