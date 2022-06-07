The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

NHTSA Campaign Number: 22T009000

Manufacturer Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Components TIRES

Potential Number of Units Affected 173,237

Summary

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (Goodyear) is recalling certain G159 tires, size 275/70R22.5 with DOT date codes 046 through 0403. The tread may separate from the tire.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the tires installed on recreational vehicles, free of charge, and provide a $60 voucher for the cost of professionally weighing a recreational vehicle. Goodyear will offer a $500 refund for tires not installed on a vehicle. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Goodyear customer service at 1-800-592-3267.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

1 Affected Product

Tire

BRAND TIRE LINE/SIZE PRODUCTION DATES GOODYEAR G159/275/70R22.5



2 Associated Documents

1 Associated Investigation

Goodyear G159 Tires

NHTSA ID: PE17009

Dated opened: December 28, 2017

As the result of a court order authorizing the release of Goodyear records to NHTSA, the agency obtained claim and complaint data alleging that Goodyear G159 tires installed on Class A motor homes failed in service, causing deaths or personal injuries. The number of these claims suggests that the failures may stem from a safety related defect. Many of these claims were not required to be reported under 49 CFR Part 579 and the data produced in litigation was sealed under protective orders and confidential settlement agreements, precluding claimants from submitting it to NHTSA.

The Office of Defects investigation has also received 10 consumer complaints alleging failures of Goodyear G159 tires on motor homes. Two of these complaints allege a crash occurred as a result of the tire failures. Goodyear separately reported 9 claims under 49 CFR Part 579 alleging 1 death and 13 injuries.

Among many concerns, claimants contend the Goodyear G159 tires were allegedly not designed for extended use at highway speeds as would be experienced during motor home operation.

The complaints referenced above can be viewed at NHTSA.gov under the following ID numbers: 558091, 558307, 558654, 562430, 785967, 891399, 891480, 8022066, 10037738, 10959176.