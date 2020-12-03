Golden Boy Custard Muffins recalled due to undeclared milk allergens

Hong Thai Foods Corp. has released the following two recall statements via the FDA:

Hong Thai Foods Corp Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk Allergens in Golden Boy Custard Muffin Original

Hong Thai Foods Corp. of Brooklyn, NY is recalling its 7.76 ounce packages of Golden Boy Custard Muffin Original because they may contain undeclared milk allergens and are adulterated with Uranine- Acid Yellow 73. Consumers who are allergic to milk allergens may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled Golden Boy Custard Muffin Original were distributed nationwide in retail stores. The product comes in a 7.76 ounce, rigid clear plastic package marked with Best Before date of 29/01/2022 on the bottom. The product UPC code is 9555719731581.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of undeclared milk allergens in the 7.76 ounce packages of Golden Boy Custard Muffin Original which did not declare a milk ingredient on the label.

Consumers who have purchased 7.76 ounce packages of Golden Boy Custard Muffin Original are urged to, not eat it, throw it out or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (718) 237-1511.

Hong Thai Foods Corp Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk Allergens in Golden Boy Custard Muffin Pandan

Hong Thai Foods Corp. of Brooklyn, NY is recalling its 7.76 ounce packages of Golden Boy Custard Muffin Pandan because they may contain undeclared milk allergens. Consumers who are allergic to milk allergens may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled Golden Boy Custard Muffin Pandan were distributed nationwide in retail stores. The product comes in a 7.76 ounce, rigid clear plastic package marked with Best Before date of 29/01/2022 on the bottom. The product UPC code is 9555719731604.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of undeclared milk allergens in the 7.76 ounce packages of Golden Boy Custard Muffin Pandan which did not declare a milk ingredient on the label.

Consumers who have purchased 7.76 ounce packages of Golden Boy Custard Muffin Pandan are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (718) 237-1511.

Golden Boy Custard Muffin Original (Hong Thai Foods Corp.)

Golden Boy Custard Muffin Pandan (Hong Thai Foods Corp.)