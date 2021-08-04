Generac recalls portable generators due to finger amputation and crushing hazards

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:

Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators

Hazard:

An unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazards.

Remedy:

Repair

Recall date:

July 29, 2021

Units:

About 321,160 (In addition, 4,575 in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Generac toll-free at 844-242-3493 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.generac.com/handleguard or www.generac.com and click on Important Safety Information for more information.

Description:

This recall involves 6500 watt and 8000 watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E, XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators. The generators have gasoline-powered engines that are used to generate electricity for use as backup power. The portable generators have two-wheels and a single, U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle to help move the generator. Only the generators listed below are included in this recall. The unit type is identified on the front of the product. The model and serial numbers are printed on a label on the product. Consumers can also check specific unit type, model number, and serial number location information at www.generac.com/service-support/product-support-lookup.

Unit Type Model Number First Serial Number Last Serial Number XT8000E G0064330 G0064331 3000037849 3005569372 G0064340 G0064342 XT8000EFI G0071620 G0071621 3003336356 3006597843 G0071621R GP6500 G0076720 G0076800 G0076800R G0076812 G0076830 G0076830R G0076902 G0076902R G0076903 GP6500E G0076820 G0076820R G0076822 GP8000E G0076731 G0076751 G0076751R G0076761 G0076761R G0076861 G0076861R PRO 6500M GP16505DMN GP16505DMNR PRO 6500E GP16505DEN HomeLink 6500E G0068650 G0068651 G0079960

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator, and contact Generac for a free repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

Generac has received eight reports of injuries, seven resulting in finger amputations and one in finger crushing.

Sold At:

Major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe’s Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Northern Tool & Equipment, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., True Value, and W.W. Grainger from June 2013 through June 2021 for between $790 and $1,480.

Manufacturer(s):

Generac Power Systems, of Waukesha, Wis.

Manufactured In:

United States and China

Recall number:

21-173