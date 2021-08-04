Generac recalls portable generators due to finger amputation and crushing hazards

Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators (CPSC images)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:
Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators

Hazard:
An unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazards.

Remedy:
Repair

Recall date:
July 29, 2021

Units:
About 321,160 (In addition, 4,575 in Canada)

Consumer Contact:
Generac toll-free at 844-242-3493 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.generac.com/handleguard or www.generac.com and click on Important Safety Information for more information.

Description:
This recall involves 6500 watt and 8000 watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E, XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators. The generators have gasoline-powered engines that are used to generate electricity for use as backup power. The portable generators have two-wheels and a single, U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle to help move the generator. Only the generators listed below are included in this recall. The unit type is identified on the front of the product. The model and serial numbers are printed on a label on the product. Consumers can also check specific unit type, model number, and serial number location information at www.generac.com/service-support/product-support-lookup.

Unit TypeModel NumberFirst Serial NumberLast Serial Number
XT8000EG0064330  
 G006433130000378493005569372
 G0064340  
 G0064342  
XT8000EFIG0071620  
 G007162130033363563006597843
 G0071621R  
GP6500G0076720  
 G0076800  
 G0076800R  
 G0076812  
 G0076830  
 G0076830R  
 G0076902  
 G0076902R  
 G0076903  
GP6500EG0076820  
 G0076820R  
 G0076822  
GP8000EG0076731  
 G0076751  
 G0076751R  
 G0076761  
 G0076761R  
 G0076861  
 G0076861R  
PRO 6500MGP16505DMN  
 GP16505DMNR  
PRO 6500EGP16505DEN  
HomeLink 6500EG0068650  
 G0068651  
 G0079960  

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator, and contact Generac for a free repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:
Generac has received eight reports of injuries, seven resulting in finger amputations and one in finger crushing.

Sold At:
Major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe’s Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Northern Tool & Equipment, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., True Value, and W.W. Grainger from June 2013 through June 2021 for between $790 and $1,480.

Manufacturer(s):
Generac Power Systems, of Waukesha, Wis.

Manufactured In:
United States and China

Recall number:
21-173

