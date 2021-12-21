GE, GE Profile, Café, Haier, Hotpoint, Crosley and Conservator electric and gas ranges recalled due to tip over hazard

GE Appliances ranges (CPSC images)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of Product:
Free-Standing and Slide-In Electric and Gas Ranges

Hazard:
The ranges can tip over when a heavy object is placed on an open oven door and the anti-tip-over bracket is not secured to the wall or floor, posing a tip-over hazard and risk of burn injuries from hot food or liquids in cookware.

Remedy:
Repair

Recall Date:
December 08, 2021

Units:
About 132,000 (In addition, about 12,960 in Canada)

Consumer Contact
GE Appliances toll-free at 877-247-9770 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at www.geappliances.com and click on “Appliance Recalls” at the bottom of the page or https://www.geappliances.com/ge/recall/ for more information.

Description:
This recall involves 30-inch, 24-inch, and 20-inch free-standing and slide-in electric and gas ranges, with seven brand names: GE, GE Profile, Café, Haier, Hotpoint, Crosley and Conservator. The brand name, model number and serial number are printed on a label visible on each unit. Ranges with a serial number that starts with either “HS” or “LS” and have a model number prefix listed in the chart below are included in this recall.

TABLE

BrandModel No. begins:BrandModel No. begins:
Café C2S900PHaierQAS740
C2S950P QGAS740
CES700P QSS740
CES750PHotpointRAS200
CGB500 RAS240
CGS700 RAS300
CGS750P RBS160
CHS900P RBS360
CHS950P RGAS200
ConservatorVBS160RGAS300
VGBS100 RGBS100
CrosleyXBS360RGBS200
XGB635 RGBS300
XGBS400 RGBS400
GEJAS640ProfileP2B935
JB256 P2S930
JB480 PGB935
JBS160 PGB965
JBS360 PGS930
JBS460 PGS960
JGAS640  
JGB635  
JGB645  
JGB660  
JGB735  
JGBS10  
JGBS30  
JGBS60  
JGBS61  
JGBS66  
JGBS86  
JGS760  
JGSS66  
JGSS86  
C2S900P  
C2S950P  
CES700P  
CES750P  
CGB500  
CGS700  
CGS750P  

Remedy:
Consumers should contact GE Appliances to determine if their unit is part of the recall and to schedule a free in-home service call to inspect the recalled range’s anti-tip bracket and ensure it is securely installed in the floor or wall. Consumers can continue to use the recalled ranges but are cautioned not to place any objects on the open oven door until the range’s anti-tip bracket has been inspected and repaired, if necessary. Consumers should not return the recalled ranges to the place of purchase, as retailers are not prepared to take the units back. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:
None reported

Sold At
Lowe’s, Home Depot, Best Buy and other home improvement and home appliance stores nationwide and online from May 2021 through July 2021 for between $580 and $4,600, depending on the model.

Manufactured In:
Mexico

Importer(s):
GE Appliances, a Haier company, of Louisville, Kentucky

Recall number:
22-028

