GE, GE Profile, Café, Haier, Hotpoint, Crosley and Conservator electric and gas ranges recalled due to tip over hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of Product:

Free-Standing and Slide-In Electric and Gas Ranges



Hazard:

The ranges can tip over when a heavy object is placed on an open oven door and the anti-tip-over bracket is not secured to the wall or floor, posing a tip-over hazard and risk of burn injuries from hot food or liquids in cookware.

Remedy:

Repair



Recall Date:

December 08, 2021



Units:

About 132,000 (In addition, about 12,960 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

GE Appliances toll-free at 877-247-9770 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at www.geappliances.com and click on “Appliance Recalls” at the bottom of the page or https://www.geappliances.com/ge/recall/ for more information.

Description:

This recall involves 30-inch, 24-inch, and 20-inch free-standing and slide-in electric and gas ranges, with seven brand names: GE, GE Profile, Café, Haier, Hotpoint, Crosley and Conservator. The brand name, model number and serial number are printed on a label visible on each unit. Ranges with a serial number that starts with either “HS” or “LS” and have a model number prefix listed in the chart below are included in this recall.

TABLE

Brand Model No. begins: Brand Model No. begins: Café C2S900P Haier QAS740 C2S950P QGAS740 CES700P QSS740 CES750P Hotpoint RAS200 CGB500 RAS240 CGS700 RAS300 CGS750P RBS160 CHS900P RBS360 CHS950P RGAS200 Conservator VBS160 RGAS300 VGBS100 RGBS100 Crosley XBS360 RGBS200 XGB635 RGBS300 XGBS400 RGBS400 GE JAS640 Profile P2B935 JB256 P2S930 JB480 PGB935 JBS160 PGB965 JBS360 PGS930 JBS460 PGS960 JGAS640 JGB635 JGB645 JGB660 JGB735 JGBS10 JGBS30 JGBS60 JGBS61 JGBS66 JGBS86 JGS760 JGSS66 JGSS86 C2S900P C2S950P CES700P CES750P CGB500 CGS700 CGS750P

Consumers should contact GE Appliances to determine if their unit is part of the recall and to schedule a free in-home service call to inspect the recalled range’s anti-tip bracket and ensure it is securely installed in the floor or wall. Consumers can continue to use the recalled ranges but are cautioned not to place any objects on the open oven door until the range’s anti-tip bracket has been inspected and repaired, if necessary. Consumers should not return the recalled ranges to the place of purchase, as retailers are not prepared to take the units back. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At

Lowe’s, Home Depot, Best Buy and other home improvement and home appliance stores nationwide and online from May 2021 through July 2021 for between $580 and $4,600, depending on the model.

Manufactured In:

Mexico

Importer(s):

GE Appliances, a Haier company, of Louisville, Kentucky

Recall number:

22-028