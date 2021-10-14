Fullei Fresh recalling bean sprouts and soy sprouts

The FDA has released the following:

The purpose of this announcement is to advise you that Fullei Fresh is voluntarily recalling Bean Sprouts and Soy Sprouts as a precaution due to possible exposure to listeria monocytogenes. Affected lots are numbered consecutively between 251 and 271. They were harvested and shipped to distributors between September 14 and October 5, 2021. Both conventional and organic bean sprouts as well as soy sprouts are voluntarily recalled. No other products are affected at this time as they are grown and packed in segregated departments.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

There have been no known illnesses reported in connection with these products.

Fullei Fresh conventional bean sprouts are sold in 5 lb bulk, 10 lb bulk and 8 oz retail packs. Organic bean sprouts are sold in 5 lb bulk and 4 oz retail packs. Soy sprouts are sold in 5 lb bulk and 10 lb bulk. The lot numbers are printed on the retail packs and on bulk cardboard boxes in the barcode (the last 3 digits.) Pictures are attached.

Should you be in possession of these products, please discard.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration and the Florida Department of Agriculture.

If you require further information, please contact dannielle@fulleifresh.com.