Fromm Family Foods recalls Four Star Shredded Entrée canned dog food due to elevated levels of Vitamin D

The FDA has released the following:

FROMM FAMILY FOODS is issuing a voluntary recall of approximately 5,500 cases of Fromm Shredded can Entrée dog food due to potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D.

Consumers should stop feeding the products listed below to their dogs.

Potential adverse reactions could occur in all size dogs. No reports of illness or injury have been reported from consumers to date, however Fromm management has determined it is prudent to pull these four lots out of distribution.

Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction. Consumers who have dogs that have consumed any of the affected products and are exhibiting these symptoms should contact their veterinarian.

Affected recalled products were distributed at neighborhood pet stores nationwide. Products are packaged in 12 oz. cans with Best By Date 08/2024. A full list of affected products is below:

Product Name Net Weight UPC Best By Date Range Four-Star SHREDDED BEEF IN GRAVY ENTRÉE

food for dogs, 12 cans per case, 11877 12 oz. per can 7270511876 Best By Date 082024 Four-Star SHREDDED CHICKEN IN GRAVY ENTRÉE

food for dogs, 12 cans per case, 11881 12 oz. per can 7270511880 Best By Date 082024 Four-Star SHREDDED PORK IN GRAVY ENTRÉE

food for dogs, 12 cans per case, 11879 12 oz. per can 7270511878 Best By Date 082024 Four-Star SHREDDED TURKEY IN GRAVY ENTRÉE

food for dogs, 12 cans per case, 11883 12 oz. per can 7270511882 Best By Date 082024

There are no other Fromm products affected by this recall. The recall was initiated after we discovered, through our own analysis, that these products may contain elevated levels of Vitamin D. We have identified and isolated the error, and in addition to our existing safety process, we have put corrective actions into place to prevent this from happening again.

This voluntary recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased Fromm Four-Star Shredded Entrée canned dog food are urged to return the product to your retailer. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-325-6331 from Monday through Friday, 8:00am-5:00pm, Central Time, or may contact info@frommfamily.com.