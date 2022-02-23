Frickenschmidt Foods LLC recalls ready-to-eat beef stick products due to misbranding

The USDA has released the following:

Frickenschmidt Foods LLC, a Lockwood, Mo. establishment, is recalling approximately 5,795 pounds of ready-to-eat beef stick products due to misbranding, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains and declares wheat as an ingredient but has an incorrect statement of “gluten free” on the label.

The ready-to-eat teriyaki beef stick items were packaged on Nov. 30, 2021, Dec. 1, 2021, and Jan. 28, 2021. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

1.5 oz. individually sealed packages of “HIGH PROTEIN SNACK TERIYAKI BEEF WICKED CUTZ BEEF STICK” with lot code 113022, 120122, or 012823 printed in blue ink on the back of the product package.

The products subject to recall bears establishment number “M33928,” which is printed in blue ink on the back of the product package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and sold through online sales.

The problem was discovered when the distribution company notified the establishment that the product is labeled as “gluten free” but lists wheat in the ingredients statement.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Steven Ogden, Production Manager, Frickenschmidt Foods LLC at 417-232-4401 or steven@frickenschmidtfoods.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.