Fresh Express announces recall of certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products due to potential health risk

Fresh Express product label (FDA image)

The FDA has released the following:

December 20, 2021, Orlando, FL – Fresh Express is recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company’s Streamwood, Illinois facility because the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Consumers with these symptoms should consult their health care provider.

Recalled salad items were distributed through retailers in the Northeast and Midwest regions of the United States, as well as distributors and retailers in Canada. U.S. distribution includes the states of CT, IA, IL, IN ,KY, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, ND, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, WI. Canadian distribution includes the provinces of Ontario and Manitoba.

The full list of recalled products is found at the end of this announcement. The recall includes all Use-By Dates of fresh salad items with product codes Z324 through Z350. Product codes are located on the front of the packages below the Use-By Date, as shown above. No other Fresh Express products are subject to recall.

The recall was necessitated when the Michigan Department of Agriculture received a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test of a single package of Fresh Express 9 oz. Sweet Hearts salad mix with Use-By Date of December 8, 2021, manufactured at the Fresh Express Streamwood facility. The U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported ten illnesses associated with the strain of Listeria monocytogenes detected in the random sample beginning in 2016 to the present.

Fresh Express immediately halted all production at the Streamwood facility and initiated a complete sanitation review. Fresh Express has already been in contact with retailers who received the recalled items, instructing them to remove them from store shelves and stop any further shipments to stores from distribution centers and other inventories.

In the event consumers have the recalled products in their refrigerators, they should be discarded and not consumed. To obtain a refund or for more information, consumers may call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Refunds are also available where purchased.

ProductProduct CodeUPC Code
Bowl & Basket Baby Spinach 16ozZ324 through Z35041190066360
Bowl & Basket Spring Mix 16ozZ324 through Z35041190066469
Fresh Express 50/50 Mix 10ozZ324 through Z35071279275062
Fresh Express 50/50 Mix 5ozZ324 through Z35071279271033
Fresh Express 5-Lettuce Mix 6ozZ324 through Z35071279251011
Fresh Express American 11 ozZ324 through Z35071279241005
Fresh Express America’s Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 14 ozZ324 through Z35071279123004
Fresh Express America’s Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 24 ozZ324 through Z35071279127019
Fresh Express America’s Fresh Old Fashioned Cole Slaw 14ozZ324 through Z35071279123011
Fresh Express Baby Kale Mix 5 ozZ324 through Z35071279271224
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 10 ozZ324 through Z35071279275048
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 20 ozZ324 through Z35071279271262
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 5 ozZ324 through Z35071279271002
Fresh Express Caesar Chopped Kit 9.4 ozZ324 through Z35071279309194
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Asian 12.3 ozZ324 through Z35071279302027
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch 12.8 ozZ324 through Z35071279309439
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon Thousand Island 9.4 ozZ324 through Z35071279302096
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon&Bleu 10.8 ozZ324 through Z35071279306063
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar 11.4 ozZ324 through Z35071279306049
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Pomegranate 10.3ozZ324 through Z35071279309101
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Poppyseed 11.7ozZ324 through Z35071279309118
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Southwest 11.5 ozZ324 through Z35071279306025
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Sunflower Crisp 11.1ozZ324 through Z35071279309064
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Sweet Kale 10.9ozZ324 through Z35071279306056
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Thai ‘N” Cashews 11.7 ozZ324 through Z35071279309248
Fresh Express Chopped Romaine Club Size! 32ozZ324 through Z35071279261003
Fresh Express Fancy Greens 7 ozZ324 through Z35071279232010
Fresh Express Farmer’s Garden 9 ozZ324 through Z35071279281025
Fresh Express Garden Jardin Shreds Iceberg 8 ozZ324 through Z35071279107080
Fresh Express Garden Shreds Green Leaf 4.5ozZ324 through Z35071279151021
Fresh Express Garden Shreds IcebergZ324 through Z35071279151014
Fresh Express Garden Shreds Iceberg 14ozZ324 through Z35071279152004
Fresh Express Gourmet Café Creative Classics Chicken Caesar 5.75 ozZ324 through Z35071279407074
Fresh Express Gourmet Cafe Santa Fe Greek 5.23 ozZ324 through Z35071279407135
Fresh Express Green & Crisp 11ozZ324 through Z35071279108049
Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine 18ozZ324 through Z35071279262017
Fresh Express Hearts of Romaine 9ozZ324 through Z35071279261027
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden – Jardin Iceberg 12 ozZ324 through Z35071279104126
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden – Jardin Iceberg 24 ozZ324 through Z35071279104133
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden – Lechuga Repollo 12 ozZ324 through Z35071279103020
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden – Lechuga Repollo 24 ozZ324 through Z35071279104119
Fresh Express Iceberg Garden – Lechuga Repollo 3 lbZ324 through Z35071279106014
Fresh Express Italian 9ozZ324 through Z35071279211008
Fresh Express Kit Bacon Caesar 10.3 ozZ324 through Z35071279301082
Fresh Express Kit Caesar – Cesar 9.8 ozZ324 through Z35071279301006
Fresh Express Kit Caesar Family Size 19.5 ozZ324 through Z35071279310053
Fresh Express Kit Caesar Lite 9.8ozZ324 through Z35071279301013
Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme 10.5ozZ324 through Z35071279301044
Fresh Express Kit Italian Balsamic 10.5ozZ324 through Z35071279302072
Fresh Express Kit Parisienne Supreme 16 ozZ324 through Z35071279310022
Fresh Express Kit Pear Gorgonzola 6.7ozZ324 through Z35071279309019
Fresh Express Kit Spinach & Bacon 10.2ozZ324 through Z35071279302102
Fresh Express Kit Spinach & Bacon 7.7ozZ324 through Z35071279302089
Fresh Express Leafy Green Romaine 9ozZ324 through Z35071279261126
Fresh Express Lettuce Trio – Lechuga Trio 9ozZ324 through Z35071279108094
Fresh Express Organic Baby Arugula 5ozZ324 through Z35071279780030
Fresh Express Organic Baby Kale 5ozZ324 through Z35071279780191
Fresh Express Organic Baby Romaine 5ozZ324 through Z35071279780054
Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 10ozZ324 through Z35071279785028
Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 16ozZ324 through Z35071279785059
Fresh Express Organic Baby Spinach 5ozZ324 through Z35071279780023
Fresh Express Organic Salad Kit Classic Caesar 9.8ozZ324 through Z35071279787015
Fresh Express Organic Salad Kit Sweet Dijon Onion 7.6 ozZ324 through Z35071279787039
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix 50/50 Mix 16ozZ324 through Z35071279785073
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix 50/50 Mix 5ozZ324 through Z35071279780085
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Baby Sweet Lettuce 5ozZ324 through Z35071279780092
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Fresh Herb Mix 5ozZ324 through Z35071279780047
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 10ozZ324 through Z35071279785011
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 16ozZ324 through Z35071279785042
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Spring Mix 5ozZ324 through Z35071279780016
Fresh Express Organic Salad Mix Super Greens 5ozZ324 through Z35071279780207
Fresh Express Premium Romaine – Lechuga Romana Especial 9ozZ324 through Z35071279108087
Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kit – Asian Avocado 9.7 ozZ324 through Z35071279126043
Fresh Express Premium Slaw Salad Kit – Honey Pecan 9.3ozZ324 through Z35071279126036
Fresh Express Shreds Iceberg 8 ozZ324 through Z35071279151014
Fresh Express Spinach & Arugula 5ozZ324 through Z35071279271194
Fresh Express Spinach 16ozZ324 through Z35071279785165
Fresh Express Spinach 8ozZ324 through Z35071279132044
Fresh Express Spring Mix 10ozZ324 through Z35071279275031
Fresh Express Spring Mix 5ozZ324 through Z35071279231006
Fresh Express Sweet & Crunchy 5ozZ324 through Z35071279271187
Fresh Express Sweet Butter 6ozZ324 through Z35071279221038
Fresh Express Sweet Hearts 9ozZ324 through Z35071279221052
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Asian Caesar 9.6 ozZ324 through Z35071279309231
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Asian Caesar 9.6ozZ324 through Z35071279302126
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Caesar 9.7 ozZ324 through Z35071279309217
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Caesar 9.4ozZ324 through Z35071279302119
Fresh Express Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit Greek Caesar 9.3ozZ324 through Z35071279309224
Fresh Express Veggie Lover’s 11 ozZ324 through Z35071279281063
Fresh Express Veggie Lover’s 11ozZ324 through Z35071279281001
Fresh Express Veggie Spring Mix 7ozZ324 through Z35071279281049
Giant Eagle American 11 ozZ324 through Z3503003492310
Giant Eagle American 24 ozZ324 through Z3503003493037
Giant Eagle Angel Hair Slaw 10 ozZ324 through Z3503003492317
Giant Eagle Avocado Chopped Kit 7ozZ324 through Z3503003494286
Giant Eagle Baby Spinach 10 ozZ324 through Z3503003492327
Giant Eagle Baby Spinach 5 ozZ324 through Z3503003492313
Giant Eagle Bacon Caesar 10.3 ozZ324 through Z35030034923365
Giant Eagle Caesar Supreme 10.5 ozZ324 through Z35030034923358
Giant Eagle Caesarlite Salad 9.8 ozZ324 through Z35030034923341
Giant Eagle Chopped Asian Style 12 ozZ324 through Z35030034923310
Giant Eagle Chopped Avocado Ranch Salad Kit 12.8 ozZ324 through Z35030034939441
Giant Eagle Chopped Caesar 10.4 ozZ324 through Z35030034923402
Giant Eagle Chopped Chipotle Cheddar 11.4 ozZ324 through Z35030034923389
Giant Eagle Chopped Southwest Style 11.5 ozZ324 through Z35030034923327
Giant Eagle Chopped Sunflower Crisp 11.1 ozZ324 through Z35030034923396
Giant Eagle Chopped Sweet Kale 11.9 ozZ324 through Z35030034923297
Giant Eagle Coleslaw 16 ozZ324 through Z3503003492309
Giant Eagle Fancy Greens 7ozZ324 through Z3503003494283
Giant Eagle Garden Salad 12 ozZ324 through Z3503003492319
Giant Eagle Hearts of Romaine 9 ozZ324 through Z3503003492312
Giant Eagle Italian 9 ozZ324 through Z3503003492311
Giant Eagle Juicing Greens 11 ozZ324 through Z3503003492321
Giant Eagle Leafy Romaine 9 ozZ324 through Z3503003492324
Giant Eagle Pomegranate Chopped Kit 10.3 ozZ324 through Z3503003494284
Giant Eagle Romaine Garden Salad 12 ozZ324 through Z3503003492316
Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce 16 ozZ324 through Z3503003492320
Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce 8 ozZ324 through Z3503003492315
Giant Eagle Spinach 16 ozZ324 through Z3503003492308
Giant Eagle Spinach 8 ozZ324 through Z3503003492348
Giant Eagle Spring Mix + Spinach 5 ozZ324 through Z3503003492325
Giant Eagle Spring Mix 5 ozZ324 through Z3503003492323
Giant Eagle Sweet & Crunchy 5 ozZ324 through Z3503003492326
Giant Eagle Sweet Butter 6 ozZ324 through Z3503003492307
Giant Eagle Sweet Hearts 9 ozZ324 through Z3503003492322
Giant Eagle Veggie Lovers 11 ozZ324 through Z3503003492328
Little Salad Bar Asian Chopped Salad Kit 12.3Z324 through Z35099100086960
Little Salad Bar Avocado Ranch Chopped Salad Kit 13.2 ozZ324 through Z35099100219542
Little Salad Bar Caesar Chopped Salad Kit 10.5ozZ324 through Z35099100263934
Little Salad Bar Caesar Salad Kit 10.5 ozZ324 through Z35099100086991
Little Salad Bar Chef Salad 6.2ozZ324 through Z35099100107368
Little Salad Bar Chicken Caesar Salad 8.75ozZ324 through Z35099100096068
Little Salad Bar Classic Coleslaw 14ozZ324 through Z3504.0991E+11
Little Salad Bar Cranberry Walnut Salad 4.5ozZ324 through Z35099100096174
Little Salad Bar Garden Salad 12ozZ324 through Z35099100082979
Little Salad Bar Italian Salad 9ozZ324 through Z35099100083181
Little Salad Bar Santa Fe Style Salad 7ozZ324 through Z35099100096143
Little Salad Bar Southwest Chopped Salad Kit 12 ozZ324 through Z35099100087028
Little Salad Bar Spinach 8 ozZ324 through Z35099100083419
Little Salad Bar Spring Mix 5 ozZ324 through Z35099100083495
Little Salad Bar Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit 11.3 ozZ324 through Z35099100087905
Little Salad Bar Sweet Butter 6 ozZ324 through Z35099100083037
Little Salad Bar Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit 12.2 ozZ324 through Z35099100083549
Market District Ultimate Kale Caesar Salad Kit 8.5 ozZ324 through Z35030034939724
Marketside Angel Hair Coleslaw 10ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
Marketside Baby Greens Salad 6ozZ324 through Z35081131355023
Marketside Baby Spinach 11ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
Marketside Baby Spinach 6ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
Marketside Bacon Caesar Salad Kit 14.6ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
Marketside Butter Lettuce Salad 6ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
Marketside Caesar Salad Kit 14.5ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
Marketside Chopped Romaine Mix 9ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Asian 13.6ozZ324 through Z35081131305158
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Avocado Ranch 12.3ozZ324 through Z35081131305134
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch 12.8ozZ324 through Z35081131305448
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Caesar 11.3ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Cherry Almond Gorgonzola 13.7ozZ324 through Z35081131305165
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Kale Pecan Cranberry 9.5ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Southwest 13.4ozZ324 through Z35081131305127
Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Sunflower Bacon Crunch 13.8ozZ324 through Z35081131305141
Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad 12ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad 24ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
Marketside Crisp Greens 12ozZ324 through Z35081131355030
Marketside Family Size Caesar Salad Kit 22.3ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
Marketside Family Size Sunflower Bacon Crunch Chopped Salad Kit 22.3ozZ324 through Z35081131377346
Marketside Fresh Spinach 10ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
Marketside Hearts of Romaine 10ozZ324 through Z35068113102783
Marketside Leafy Romaine 9ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
Marketside Organic Baby Arugula & Baby Spinach 5ozZ324 through Z3506.81132E+11
Marketside Organic Baby Arugula 5ozZ324 through Z35068113122173
Marketside Organic Baby Spinach & Baby Kale Mix 5ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
Marketside Organic Baby Spinach 16ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
Marketside Organic Baby Spinach 5ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
Marketside Organic Spinach & Spring Mix 16ozZ324 through Z35081131354781
Marketside Organic Spinach & Spring Mix 5.5ozZ324 through Z35081131354798
Marketside Organic Spring Mix 16ozZ324 through Z35081131354767
Marketside Organic Spring Mix 5ozZ324 through Z35081131354774
Marketside Premium Romaine Salad 18ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
Marketside Premium Romaine Salad 9ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
Marketside Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 16ozZ324 through Z3506.81132E+11
Marketside Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 8ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
Marketside Spinach & Spring Mix 11ozZ324 through Z35081131355016
Marketside Spring Mix 11ozZ324 through Z35081131355009
Marketside Spring Mix 5ozZ324 through Z35081131354996
Marketside Tri-Color Cole Slaw 16ozZ324 through Z3506.81131E+11
O Organics Organic Baby Arugula 16ozZ324 through Z3507989340944
O Organics Organic Baby Arugula 5ozZ324 through Z3507989340883
O Organics Organic Baby Kale 5ozZ324 through Z3507989340916
O Organics Organic Baby Spinach 16ozZ324 through Z3507989340857
O Organics Organic Baby Spinach 5ozZ324 through Z3507989340852
O Organics Organic Half & Half Blend 16ozZ324 through Z3507989340915
O Organics Organic Half & Half Blend 5ozZ324 through Z3507989340910
O Organics Organic Spring Mix 16ozZ324 through Z3507989340856
O Organics Organic Super Greens Blend 5ozZ324 through Z3507989340941
O Organics Spring Mix 5ozZ324 through Z35079893408538
Signature Farms 50 -50 Mix 5ozZ324 through Z3502113014670
Signature Farms 50/50 Mix 10ozZ324 through Z3502113041918
Signature Farms Baby Spinach 10ozZ324 through Z3502113041919
Signature Farms Baby Spinach 5ozZ324 through Z3502113014669
Signature Farms Baby Spring Mix 5ozZ324 through Z35021130146680
Signature Farms Coleslaw 3 Color 14ozZ324 through Z35021130111961
Signature Farms Garden Salad 12ozZ324 through Z3502113098135
Signature Farms Green & Crisp 11ozZ324 through Z35021130419128
Signature Farms Lettuce Shreds 8ozZ324 through Z35021130112180
Signature Farms Premium Romaine 9ozZ324 through Z35021130419166
Signature Farms Spinach 8ozZ324 through Z3502113098134
Signature Farms Spring Mix 10ozZ324 through Z35021130419173
Signature Farms Sweet & Crunchy 5ozZ324 through Z3502113014671
Simply Nature Organic Baby Spinach & Arugula Mix 5ozZ324 through Z35099100087974
Simply Nature Organic Baby Spinach 5ozZ324 through Z35099100088551
Simply Nature Organic Chopped Kale 12ozZ324 through Z35099100088735
Simply Nature Organic Mixed Greens 5ozZ324 through Z35099100088049
Simply Nature Organic Spring Mix 16ozZ324 through Z35099100088612
Weis Fresh From the Field 50-50 Salad Mix 5ozZ324 through Z35041497067756
Weis Fresh From the Field Baby Spinach 5ozZ324 through Z35041497067763
Weis Fresh From the Field Baby Sweet Lettuce 5ozZ324 through Z35041497067824
Weis Fresh From the Field Spinach & Arugula 5ozZ324 through Z35041497076192
Weis Fresh From the Field Spring Mix 5ozZ324 through Z35041497067770
Wellsley Farms Organic 50-50 Mix 16ozZ324 through Z35088867009193
Wellsley Farms Organic Arugula 5ozZ324 through Z35088867006716
Wellsley Farms Organic Baby Spinach 16ozZ324 through Z35088867006711
Wellsley Farms Organic Herb Mix 5ozZ324 through Z35088867009195
Wellsley Farms Organic Lettuce Blend 16ozZ324 through Z35088867009194
Wellsley Farms Organic Spring Mix 16ozZ324 through Z35088867009192
Wellsley Farms Organic Super Greens 16ozZ324 through Z35088867006714

