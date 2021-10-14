Four Nature’s Heart 1.5 ounce fruit and trail mix products recalled due to potential undeclared peanuts

The FDA has released the following:
Nestlé Professional, Solon, OH is recalling four Nature’s Heart 1.5 ounce fruit and trail mix products because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The recalled products are:
|Nature’s Heart 1.5 oz Superfood Trail Mix
Pouch UPC: 050000211944
Case UPC: 050000618569
|Nature’s Heart 1.5 oz Toasted Coconut Chips
Pouch UPC: 050000695454
Case UPC: 050000695454
|Nature’s Heart 1.5 oz Pineapple Chili Cashew Glazed Mix
Pouch UPC: 050000867967
Case UPC: 050000948758
|Nature’s Heart 1.5 oz Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix
Pouch UPC: 050000891450
Case UPC: 050000692514
Batch codes and best buy dates are included in the chart below. See squares in images below to identify where to find batch codes & best by dates.
|Material Description
|Batch
|Best By
Date
|Nature’s Heart Superfood Trail Mix 1.5 oz.
|1083T353T2
|Dec-21
|1084T353T2
|1085T353T2
|1086T353T2
|1088T353T2
|1089T353T2
|1200T353T3
|Apr-22
|Nature’s Heart Toasted Coconut Chips 1.5 oz.
|1120T353T2
|Jan-22
|1121T353T2
|Feb-22
|1123T353T2
|1124T353T2
|1197T353T3
|Apr-22
|Nature’s Heart Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix 1.5 oz.
|1089T353T2
|Dec-22
|1090T353T2
|1091T353T2
|Jan-22
|Nature’s Heart Pineapple Chili Cashew Glazed Mix 1.5 oz.
|1096T353T2
|Jan-22
|1097T353T2
|1140T353T2
|Feb-22
|1141T353T2
|1144T353T2
|1145T353T2
The recall was initiated after Nestlé Professional received two complaints from individuals with peanut allergies who ate the Nature’s Heart Superfoods Trail Mix and Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix and experienced mild reactions. No severe reactions or hospitalizations have been reported.
None of the products contain peanuts, and peanuts are not identified as an allergen on the product labels, but we are investigating whether the products may have been inadvertently cross-contaminated with peanuts during manufacture.
The recall only applies to the four Nature’s Heart products (listed above) sold in 1.5 oz packages. No other retail Nature’s Heart products are affected.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Retailers and consumers with questions may call Nestlé Professional Customer Service at 800-288-8682.