The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:
Unintentional Rollaway Due to Detached Shift Cable
A damaged or missing bushing may prevent the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear, and cause the vehicle to move in an unexpected direction. Additionally, the vehicle may roll after the driver selects the ‘Park’ position. Either scenario increases the risk of a crash or injury.
NHTSA Campaign Number: 22V413000
Manufacturer Ford Motor Company
Components POWER TRAIN
Potential Number of Units Affected 2,925,968
Summary
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles. The bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach.
Remedy
Dealers will replace the under hood shift bushing and add a protective cap over the shift cable bushing, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 27, 2022. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 22S43.
Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.
Vehicles
|MAKE
|MODEL
|YEAR
|FORD
|C-MAX
|2013-2018
|FORD
|EDGE
|2015-2018
|FORD
|ESCAPE
|2013-2019
|FORD
|FUSION
|2013-2016
|FORD
|TRANSIT CONNECT
|2013-2021