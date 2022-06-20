The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

Unintentional Rollaway Due to Detached Shift Cable

A damaged or missing bushing may prevent the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear, and cause the vehicle to move in an unexpected direction. Additionally, the vehicle may roll after the driver selects the ‘Park’ position. Either scenario increases the risk of a crash or injury.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 22V413000

Manufacturer Ford Motor Company

Components POWER TRAIN

Potential Number of Units Affected 2,925,968

Summary

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles. The bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the under hood shift bushing and add a protective cap over the shift cable bushing, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 27, 2022. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 22S43.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR FORD C-MAX 2013-2018 FORD EDGE 2015-2018 FORD ESCAPE 2013-2019 FORD FUSION 2013-2016 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT 2013-2021