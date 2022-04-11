The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

NHTSA Campaign Number: 22V188000

Manufacturer Ford Motor Company

Components POWER TRAIN

Potential Number of Units Affected 47,084

Summary

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 F-150 vehicles. The Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) for low transmission fluid pressure may falsely activate and cause the transmission to unexpectedly shift into neutral.

Remedy

Dealers will update the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 2, 2022. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 22S15.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

1 Affected Product

Vehicle

MAKE MODEL YEAR FORD F-150 2021