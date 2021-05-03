Evolve issues allergy alert on Vanilla Bean and Double Chocolate 4 Pack Protein Shakes due to undeclared soy

The FDA has issued the following:

CytoSport, Inc., the manufacturer of Evolve, today announced a voluntary recall of specific lots of Evolve Protein Shakes after a third-party supplier was found to have supplied ingredients cross-contaminated with soy protein. CytoSport is initiating the voluntary recall to protect public health. Consumers that have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of an allergic reaction if they continue to consume the products.

The products being recalled were distributed nationwide through retailers, eCommerce websites and through the www.drinkevolve.com website, and are as follows:

Product Package MFG Date Evolve Double Chocolate Protein Shake 11 oz – Tetra Pak cartons sold in 4 pack 12/31/2020 Evolve Double Chocolate Protein Shake 11 oz – Tetra Pak cartons sold in 4 pack 1/1/2021 Evolve Vanilla Bean Protein Shake 11 oz – Tetra Pak cartons sold in 4 pack 12/30/2020 Evolve Vanilla Bean Protein Shake 11 oz – Tetra Pak cartons sold in 4 pack 1/25/2021

Pictures of the products listed above will be available on www.drinkevolve.com. There have been no reported illnesses to date.

At this time there are no other Evolve products involved in this situation. All retail outlets effected have been notified to immediately remove effected product from shelves. The company is working closely with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has rectified the issue, but in the meantime is taking these actions out of commitment to and concern for consumers.

Consumers who have purchased any of the above products are urged to dispose of or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. They may also call CytoSport Customer Relations at 1-888-298-6629 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5pm EST.