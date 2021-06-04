Ergobaby recalls METROUS strollers due to choking hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:

METROUS1, METROUS2 and METROUS4 Compact City Strollers

Hazard:

The button on some buckles that release the harness can break and detach when pressed by the user while the child is in the stroller, making it difficult to release, and posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:

Replace

Recall date:

May 26, 2021

Units:

About 2,800

Consumer Contact:

Ergobaby toll-free at 888-416-4888 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Support@Ergobaby.com, or online at www.ergobaby.com and click on “Safety Notifications” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Ergobaby METROUS1, METROUS2, or METROUS4 Compact City Strollers. The strollers come with a harness that has a black release button in the middle of the buckle. The model name is located on the inside of the frame, above the right-side rear wheel. The strollers have a black, gray, or teal blue canopy and Ergo Baby printed on the front bottom of the stroller.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Ergobaby for instructions and a full free replacement restraint harness with buckle.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 15 consumer reports of the button on the buckle that releases the harness breaking and detaching when pressed by the user, making it difficult to release the buckle. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at ErgoBaby.com, AlbeeBaby.com and Amazon.com from July 2018 through September 2019 for about $300.

Importer(s):

The Ergobaby Carrier Inc., of Los Angeles, Calif.

Manufactured In:

China

Recall number:

21-139