Dorel recalls Maxi-Cosi Pria 70 Convertible child seats due to risk of injury

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

Potential Head Injury With Lap Belt Use/FMVSS 213

If the seat is installed with only the lap belt, the child has an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21C004000

Manufacturer Dorel Juvenile Group

Components CHILD SEAT

Potential Number of Units Affected 4,000

Summary

Dorel Juvenile Group (Dorel) is recalling certain Maxi-Cosi Pria 70 Convertible child seats. When the seat is installed in the forward facing position and secured to the car using the lap belt without also using the top tether, the seat may not adequately protect the child from head injury in the event of a crash. As such, these child seats fail to conform to the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 213, “Child Restraint Systems.”

Remedy

No remedy has been established at this time. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 18, 2021. Owners may contact Dorel customer service at 1-877-657-9546 or by email at Pria85recall@djgusa.com.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

1 Affected Product 

Child Seat

BRANDMODELPRODUCTION DATES
 
MAXI-COSIPRIA 70

