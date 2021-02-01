Single lot of Dole Endless Summer Salad Kit recalled due to undeclared fish and egg allergens

The FDA has released the following:

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a single lot code of Dole™ Endless Summer Salad Kit.

DescriptionUPCBest If Used by
Date		Lot Code
Dole™ Endless Summer Salad Kit0-71430-01073-001-26-21B00912A
B00912B

This recall is due to possible undeclared allergens (fish and egg) in Dole™ Endless Summer Salad Kit. The dressing and topping kit (masterpack) designed for a different Dole product was unintentionally used during a portion of the production of the salad. Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is coordinating closely with regulatory officials. No illnesses nor allergic reactions have been reported to date in association with the recall. However, people who have an allergy to fish or eggs may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product lot code and Best if Used by Date is located on the upper right corner of each bag and the UPC code is located on the bottom right corner of the back of each bag. The impacted products were distributed in AZ, CA, CO, IA, ID, IL, KS, MN, MS, ND, OK, OR, PA, TX, UT, WA, and WI. Consumers are advised to check product they have in their homes and discard any product matching the production description, UPC codes, product lot code and Best if Used by Date listed above.

No other Dole products are included in the recall. Only Dole™ Endless Summer Salad Kit with the exact UPC code, lot code and Best if Used by Date identified above, are included in the recall. Consumers who have any remaining product should not consume it, but rather discard it. Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.

