Creative Foods Inc recalls two Bueno Coffee Substitutes due to potential undeclared allergens

The FDA has released the following:

Creative Foods Inc. of Prineville, Oregon is recalling two products, Bueno Coffee Substitute Creamy Hazelnut and Bueno Coffee Substitute Pecan Praline. They both may contain undeclared peanut, hazelnut, and/or barley (gluten). While any gluten-containing product can cause health problems for individuals with celiac disease and other gluten sensitivities. People who have hazelnut or peanut allergy run a risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Bueno Coffee Substitute Creamy Hazelnut product contains undeclared peanut and hazelnut. Bueno Coffee Substitute Pecan Praline product contains undeclared peanut and barley (which contains gluten). We are recalling all products that have a sell by date of April 8, 2023 or earlier.

Both products have been distributed to stores nationwide for more than 20 years, with the last distribution date of April 8, 2021.

The Bueno Coffee Creamy Hazelnut, UPC 679345100203, is in a matt/white gusseted coffee bag that is 9” tall by 3” wide by 2” deep. It contains 7 ounces of product. The front label has a coffee cup with the brand name Bueno Coffee on the front. The top of the label says, “Bueno Coffee Substitute”, smaller letters under this say, “Garbanzo Coffee”. The back label falsely declares that the product is gluten free and the ingredient list declares “Just Garbanzo Beans (Chickpeas) and natural hazelnut flavoring”.

The Bueno Coffee Creamy Pecan Praline, UPC 679345100104, is in a brown kraft gusseted coffee bag with a purple label. It is 9” tall by 3” wide by 2” deep and contains 7 ounces of product. On the front label it has a coffee cup with the brand name Bueno Coffee. The top of the label says, “Bueno Coffee Substitute”, smaller letters under this say, “Garbanzo Coffee”. In the middle of the label the product flavor “Pecan Praline” is displayed. The back label falsely declares that the product is gluten free and the ingredient list declares “Simply garbanzo beans and natural flavoring”.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Coffee Substitute Gluten-Free products containing hazelnut, peanut and barley (gluten containing grain) were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of these allergens.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

Consumers who have hazelnut or peanut allergy or are sensitive to gluten are urged not to consume the recalled products and should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company via email at buenocoffee@gmail.com or call 541-788-2836, 9 am-4:00 pm PST, Monday-Friday.