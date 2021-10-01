Coppertone recalls specific lots of five aerosol sunscreen spray products due to presence of benzene

The FDA has released the following:

Coppertone, owned by Beiersdorf, is voluntarily recalling specific lots of five Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products manufactured between the dates of January 10, 2021 and June 15, 2021 to the consumer level. Coppertone has identified the presence of benzene in these lots of products

Twelve lots of Coppertone spray products are impacted by this voluntary recall, specifically:

UPC Product Description Lot Manufacturing Date 00072140028817 CT P&S BABY SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN0083J 1/10/2021 00072140028817 CT P&S BABY SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN0083K 1/11/2021 00072140028824 CT P&S KIDS SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN00854 1/12/2021 00072140028824 CT P&S KIDS SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN00855 1/14/2021 00072140028701 CT SPORT MIN SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN008KU 3/15/2021 00072140028701 CT SPORT MIN SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN008KV 3/16/2021 00072140028800 CT P&S SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN00BR2 3/31/2021 00072140028817 CT P&S BABY SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN009GH 3/31/2021 00072140028824 CT P&S KIDS SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN00857 4/6/2021 00041100005069 CT SPORT SPRAY SPF50 1.6OZ 24S TN00BU3 5/6/2021 00072140028800 CT P&S SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN00CJ4 6/15/2021 00072140028824 CT P&S KIDS SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S TN00CJV 6/15/2021

For product images, lot information, and refund requests, please see www.sunscreenrecall2021.com.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin and it could, depending on the level and extent of exposure, result in an increased risk of cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone marrow and other blood disorders which can be life-threatening.

Daily exposure to benzene at the levels detected in these affected Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences based on generally accepted exposure modeling by numerous regulatory agencies.

Out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling certain lots of these specific aerosol sunscreen spray products. To date, Coppertone has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The voluntarily recalled sunscreen spray products are packaged in aerosol cans. The products were distributed nationally in the United States through various retailers. Consumers should stop using these specific Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products and dispose of them appropriately.

Beginning on September 30, 2021 at 5pm (EST), consumers may contact 1-888-921-1537 with questions Monday to Friday from 8:30am-5pm (PT). Consumers may also access www.sunscreenrecall2021.com to request a product refund and for additional information. Coppertone is also notifying its retailers by letter and is arranging for returns of all voluntarily recalled lots of sunscreen spray products. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these aerosol sunscreen spray products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA and other medical authorities recognize the public health benefits of sunscreens and strongly advise the use of sunscreen along with other protective measures from the sun.