Combi recalls certain Combi BabyRide infant car seats due to risk of injury

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

Child Seat Webbing May Fail

A child that is not adequately restrained in a crash has an increased risk of injury.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21C001000

Manufacturer Combi USA, Inc.

Components CHILD SEAT

Potential Number of Units Affected 13,880

Summary

Combi USA, Inc. (Combi) is recalling certain Combi BabyRide Infant Car Seats, model 378099 with dates of manufacture of 5/1/2016 thru 8/31/2019. The 1-inch-wide webbing strap used in the center front adjuster to adjust the shoulder harness straps fail the minimum initial breaking strength requirements, and in certain circumstances, may not adequately restrain a child during a crash. As such, these car seats fail to conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 213, “Child Restraint Systems.”

Remedy

The remedy for this recall is still under development. Combi has not yet provided a date for owner notifications. Owners may contact Combi customer service by emailing customerservice@combiusa.com.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

1 Affected Product 

Child Seat

BRANDMODELPRODUCTION DATES
 
COMBIBABYRIDE05/01/2016 – 08/31/2019

