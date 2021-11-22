Chrysler recalls over 222,000 Ram vehicles due to potential fuel pump failure increasing risk of crash

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

High Pressure Fuel Pump May Fail

An engine stall increases the risk of a crash.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V880000

Manufacturer Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

Components FUEL SYSTEM, DIESEL

Potential Number of Units Affected 222,410

Summary

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Ram 2500, 3500 pickup trucks, and Ram 3500, 4500, and 5500 cab chassis vehicles equipped with Cummins 6.7L Turbo Diesel engines. The High Pressure Fuel Pump (HPFP) may fail, resulting in a sudden engine stall without warning.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the HPFP, update the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) software, and inspect and replace additional fuel system components as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 1, 2022. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC’s number for this recall is Y78.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.8 Affected Products 

Vehicles

MAKEMODELYEAR
 
RAM25002019-2020
RAM35002019-2020
RAM45002019-2020
RAM55002019-2020

