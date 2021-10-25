Chrysler recalls over 130,000 Ram vehicles due to fire hazard

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

Electrical Short in Relay May Cause Fire

A vehicle fire increases the risk of injury.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V798000

Manufacturer Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

Components ELECTRICAL SYSTEM

Potential Number of Units Affected 131,177

Summary

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Ram 3500, 2500 pickup trucks, and Ram 3500, 4500, and 5500 cab chassis vehicles equipped with Cummins 6.7L Turbo Diesel engines. An electrical short in the relay may cause a vehicle fire with the ignition on or off.

Remedy

Owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures or other vehicles until the remedy has been performed. The remedy is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 3, 2021. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC’s number for this recall is Y76.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.8 Affected Products 

Vehicles

MAKEMODELYEAR
 
RAM25002021-2022
RAM35002021-2022
RAM45002021-2022
RAM55002021-2022

