Chrysler recalls certain 2017-2018 Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles due to potential vehicle fire when parked

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

NHTSA Campaign Number: 22V077000

Manufacturer Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

Components HYBRID PROPULSION SYSTEM

Potential Number of Units Affected 16,741

Summary

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV). A vehicle fire can occur when parked, even with the ignition in the “Off” position.

Remedy

Owners are advised not to recharge their vehicles, and to park outside and away from structures, until they are repaired. Letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed later this month. Second letters will be mailed once the remedy is available. Owners may contact FCA US LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US LLC’s number for this recall is Z11.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Vehicle

MAKE MODEL YEAR CHRYSLER PACIFICA HYBRID 2017-2018