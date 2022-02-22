Chrysler recalls certain 2017-2018 Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles due to potential vehicle fire when parked

Product Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Product Recall

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

NHTSA Campaign Number: 22V077000

Manufacturer Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

Components HYBRID PROPULSION SYSTEM

Potential Number of Units Affected 16,741

Summary

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV). A vehicle fire can occur when parked, even with the ignition in the “Off” position.

Remedy

Owners are advised not to recharge their vehicles, and to park outside and away from structures, until they are repaired. Letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed later this month. Second letters will be mailed once the remedy is available. Owners may contact FCA US LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US LLC’s number for this recall is Z11.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Vehicle

MAKEMODELYEAR
 
CHRYSLERPACIFICA HYBRID2017-2018

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular