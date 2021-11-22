Chrysler recalling nearly 100,000 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer vehicles due to potentially disabled air bags

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following:

Disabled Air Bags

Disabled air bags can increase the risk of injury to occupants in a crash.

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V873000

Manufacturer Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

Components AIR BAGS

Potential Number of Units Affected 99,255

Summary

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer vehicles. The Occupant Restraint Controller (ORC) may have incorrect software which can disable the driver, passenger, and knee air bags without warning.

Remedy

Dealers will reprogram the ORC, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 30, 2021. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US, LLC’s number for this recall is Y79.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE 2021 JEEP GRAND WAGONEER 2022 JEEP WAGONEER 2022