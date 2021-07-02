Children’s robes manufactured by SIORO, sold on Amazon.com, recalled due to failure to meet federal flammability standards

Product Recalls

SIORO-branded children’s 100% cotton robes (CPSC images)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:
Children’s Robes

Hazard:
The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund

Recall date:
June 30, 2021

Units:
About 950

Consumer Contact:
SIORO email at cs@sioro.com or online at www.SIORO.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information on how to receive a refund.

Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves SIORO-branded children’s 100% cotton robes. They were sold in sizes S, M, and L in the following eight colors: brown, dark gray, green, light blue, teal, navy, plum and white. The long-sleeved, hooded robes have two front pockets and two side seam belt loops with a matching belt. “Made in China” and “100% Cotton” are printed on a sewn-in label.

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garments and contact SIORO for instructions on returning the garments with free shipping to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:
None reported.

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at www.Amazon.com from December 2020 through April 2021 for between $24 and $29.

Manufacturer(s):
SIORO, of Wuhan, China

Manufactured In:
China

Recall number:
21-159

