Children’s pajamas made by Tkala, sold on Amazon recalled due to failure to meet flammability standards

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:
Name of product:
Children’s Pajamas
Hazard:
The pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 28, 2021
Units:
About 6,000
Consumer Contact:
Tkala Fashion email tkalafashion@163.com or online at www.tkalafashion.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the top of the page for more information on how to receive a refund.
Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves six styles of Tkala Fashion 100% cotton children’s pajamas. They were sold in sizes 1-8 Years, 10 Years and 12 Years, and in the following prints: Multi-color dinosaur, orange and white dinosaur, gray shark, green dinosaur, black and white dinosaur, and black rocket ship. The two-piece pajamas have short sleeves. “100% cotton” and the care instructions are printed on the inside of the top.
Remedy:
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and stop using them. Amazon and/or Tkala Fashion will contact all known purchasers with information on how to receive a refund. If you do not receive communication from either Amazon or Tkala Fashion, contact Tkala Fashion.
Incidents/Injuries:
None reported
Sold Exclusively At:
Online at www.Amazon.com from January 2021 through June 2021 for between $7 and $15.
Manufacturer(s):
Tkala Fashion, of Shenzen, China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-171