Children’s pajamas made by Tkala, sold on Amazon recalled due to failure to meet flammability standards

Product Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tkala Fashion 100% cotton children’s pajamas (CPSC images)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:
Children’s Pajamas

Hazard:
The pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund

Recall date:
July 28, 2021

Units:
About 6,000

Consumer Contact:
Tkala Fashion email tkalafashion@163.com or online at www.tkalafashion.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the top of the page for more information on how to receive a refund.

Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves six styles of Tkala Fashion 100% cotton children’s pajamas. They were sold in sizes 1-8 Years, 10 Years and 12 Years, and in the following prints: Multi-color dinosaur, orange and white dinosaur, gray shark, green dinosaur, black and white dinosaur, and black rocket ship. The two-piece pajamas have short sleeves. “100% cotton” and the care instructions are printed on the inside of the top.

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and stop using them. Amazon and/or Tkala Fashion will contact all known purchasers with information on how to receive a refund. If you do not receive communication from either Amazon or Tkala Fashion, contact Tkala Fashion.

Incidents/Injuries:
None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at www.Amazon.com from January 2021 through June 2021 for between $7 and $15.

Manufacturer(s):
Tkala Fashion, of Shenzen, China

Manufactured In:
China

Recall number:
21-171

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories