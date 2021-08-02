Children’s pajamas made by Tkala, sold on Amazon recalled due to failure to meet flammability standards

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:

Children’s Pajamas

Hazard:

The pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall date:

July 28, 2021

Units:

About 6,000

Consumer Contact:

Tkala Fashion email tkalafashion@163.com or online at www.tkalafashion.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the top of the page for more information on how to receive a refund.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves six styles of Tkala Fashion 100% cotton children’s pajamas. They were sold in sizes 1-8 Years, 10 Years and 12 Years, and in the following prints: Multi-color dinosaur, orange and white dinosaur, gray shark, green dinosaur, black and white dinosaur, and black rocket ship. The two-piece pajamas have short sleeves. “100% cotton” and the care instructions are printed on the inside of the top.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and stop using them. Amazon and/or Tkala Fashion will contact all known purchasers with information on how to receive a refund. If you do not receive communication from either Amazon or Tkala Fashion, contact Tkala Fashion.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Online at www.Amazon.com from January 2021 through June 2021 for between $7 and $15.

Manufacturer(s):

Tkala Fashion, of Shenzen, China

Manufactured In:

China

Recall number:

21-171