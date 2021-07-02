Children’s nightgowns manufactured by Booph, sold on Amazon.com, recalled due to failure to meet federal flammability standards

Product Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Booph’s 100% cotton children’s nightgowns (CPSC images)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:
Children’s Nightgowns

Hazard:
The nightgowns fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund

Recall date:
June 30, 2021

Units:
About 4,900

Consumer Contact:
Booph toll-free at 833-866-6743, email caobooph_us@outlook.com or online at www.chjbooph.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information on how to receive a refund.

Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves 10 styles of Booph’s 100% cotton children’s nightgowns. They were sold in sizes 2-3T, 3-4T, 5 Years, 6-7 Years, 7-8 Years, and 9-10 Years. The short or long-sleeved nightgowns have fruit prints and were sold in white, blue, purple and two shades of pink colors. The size, “100% Cotton, and “Made in China” are sewn on the inner label of the garment’s hem line.

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garments and contact Booph for instructions on returning the garments with free shipping to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:
None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at www.Amazon.com from March 2021 through June 2021 for between $9 and $16.

Manufacturer(s):
Booph, of Shenzhen, China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-157

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories