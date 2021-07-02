Children’s nightgowns manufactured by Booph, sold on Amazon.com, recalled due to failure to meet federal flammability standards

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:

Children’s Nightgowns

Hazard:

The nightgowns fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall date:

June 30, 2021

Units:

About 4,900

Consumer Contact:

Booph toll-free at 833-866-6743, email caobooph_us@outlook.com or online at www.chjbooph.com and click on “Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information on how to receive a refund.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 10 styles of Booph’s 100% cotton children’s nightgowns. They were sold in sizes 2-3T, 3-4T, 5 Years, 6-7 Years, 7-8 Years, and 9-10 Years. The short or long-sleeved nightgowns have fruit prints and were sold in white, blue, purple and two shades of pink colors. The size, “100% Cotton, and “Made in China” are sewn on the inner label of the garment’s hem line.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garments and contact Booph for instructions on returning the garments with free shipping to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:

Online at www.Amazon.com from March 2021 through June 2021 for between $9 and $16.

Manufacturer(s):

Booph, of Shenzhen, China

Manufactured In:

China

Recall number:

21-157