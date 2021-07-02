Children’s nightgowns manufactured by Auranso Official, sold on Amazon.com, recalled due to failure to meet federal flammability standards

Auranso Official children’s nightgowns (CPSC images)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:
Children’s Nightgowns

Hazard:
The nightgowns fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund

Recall date:
June 30, 2021

Units:
About 8,000

Consumer Contact:
Auranso Official toll-free at 833-253-6448, email at Auranso_us@outlook.com or online at www.auransoly.com and click on “Product Recall Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information on how to receive a refund.

Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves seven styles of Auranso Official children’s nightgowns. The short or long-sleeved nightgowns were sold in sizes 2-3T, 3-4T, 5-6X, 6-7 Years, 7-8 Years and 9-10 Years. They have pink heart, white heart or striped strawberry prints on them and were sold in white and pink. The heart print nightgowns are made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex, and the striped strawberry print nightgowns are made of 100% cotton. The size, fabric, and “Made in China” are printed on a sewn-in label.

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garments and contact Auranso Official for instructions on returning the garments with free shipping to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:
None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at www.Amazon.com from January 2021 through June 2021 for between $11 and $19.

Manufacturer(s):
Auranso Official, of Zhejiang, China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-156

