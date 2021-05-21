Cheyenne folding chairs and barstools sold at Walmart recalled due to fall hazard

Cheyenne Products Mainstay folding metal padded barstool and chair (CPSC images)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:
Cheyenne Products Mainstay folding metal padded chairs and barstools

Hazard:
The weld attaching the legs to the seat bottom can break, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund

Recall date:
May 19, 2021

Units:
About 795,000

Consumer Contact:
Cheyenne toll-free at 833-351-1707 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email cheyennerecall@nbg-home.com, or online at www.cheyenneproducts.com and click on Recalls for more information and a complete listing of recalled styles.

Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves multiple styles of metal folding chairs and barstools with padded seats upholstered in vinyl or microfiber and sold under the Mainstay brand name. A white sticker label on the bottom of the seats includes the name Cheyenne Products or Cheyenne Industries and lists the production date by month and year. Another white sticker label on the bottom of the seat displays a barcode with the model number printed above the barcode, and the UPC printed below the barcode.

The affected models are:

UPCCheyenne Products Model NumbersSeat HeightPaint ColorPadding UpholsteryVinylPadding Upholstery
Microfiber		Production Dates of Affected Units (month/year)
5027699339FB147718″Black Beige8/2015 – 9/2016
5027699671FB1477-R, CPFB1477-R18″Black Beige5/2016 – 6/2019
5027699448FB1477FL-COM, CPFB1477FL-COM18″BlackBrown 12/2015 – 5/2019
5027699344FB1479-2424″Bronze Beige6/2015 – 11/2017
5027699669FB1479-R-24, CPFB1479-R-2424″Bronze Beige5/2016 – 2/2019
5027699341FB147929″Bronze Beige6/2015 – 11/2017
5027699670FB1479-R-29, CPFB1479-R-2929″Bronze Beige5/2016 – 6/2019
5027698486FBS99-24, CPFBS-2424″Bronze Beige7/2013 – 3/2021
5027699446FBS99-24FL-COM, CPFBS99-24FL-COM24″Gun Metal GreyBrown 12/2015 – 12/2020
5027699447FBS99-29FL-COM, CPFBS99-29FL-COM29″Gun Metal GreyBrown 12/2015 – 12/2020
5027698487FBS99-30, CPFBS99-3029″Bronze Beige8/2013 – 4/2021
5027698488FBS133-24, CPFBS133-2424″Bronze Beige11/2013 – 4/2021
5027699449FBS133-24FL-COM, CPFBS133-24L-COM24″BronzeBrown 12/2015 – 12/2020
5027699450FBS133-29FL-COM, CPFBS133-29FL-COM29″BronzeBrown 12/2015 – 8/2019
5027698489FBS133-30, CPFBS133-3029″Bronze Beige8/2013 – 4/2021

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled folding chairs and barstools and contact Cheyenne for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:
The firm has received 41 reports of incidents of the weld connecting the legs to the bottom of the chair breaking, resulting in 19 injuries, including four reports of fractures and one report of a torn ligament.

Sold Exclusively At:
Walmart stores nationwide and Walmart.com from January 2014 through April 2021 for between $30 and $42.

Importer(s):
Cheyenne Industries Inc. of Rogers, AR, Cheyenne Products LLC of Austin, TX and Walmart of Bentonville, Ark.

Manufactured In:
China

Recall number:
21-137

Popular