Carrot cake sold in northern Illinois recalled due to undeclared walnuts, coconut, and milk

The FDA has released the following:

The Baking Institute Bakery Co. of Northbrook, Illinois is recalling “Carrot Cake” because it may contain undeclared walnuts, coconut, and milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to walnuts, coconut and milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The “Carrot Cake” was distributed to retail stores in northern Illinois.

The product comes in a 6 inch and 8-inch round size and is packaged in a plastic container with a black base and a clear dome lid container. The product is marked with the following UPC codes; Carrot Cake 6” (UPC code 813749010014) and Carrot Cake 8”-(UPC code- 8500244836235).

No illnesses have been confirmed to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing walnuts, coconut and milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of walnut, coconut and milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased the 6 inch or 8 inch “Carrot Cake” are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 847-272-5900. Customers may call Monday through Friday, 9 am – 5 pm to speak to a company representative.