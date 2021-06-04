California Terra Garden Inc. and Sun Hong Foods, Inc. recall seafood mushrooms because of possible health risk

NOTE: Two recalls.

The FDA has released the following:

California Terra Garden Inc. of Commerce, CA is recalling all cases of its 150g/5.3-ounce packages of Seafood Mushroom (Product of China) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed from California through produce distributors or wholesalers to retail stores nationwide.

The Seafood mushroom comes in a clear plastic package with the description “Seafood Mushroom” in English and French, and Guan’s logo in the front. At the back, there is UPC code, 859267007501. Product code is 3460 at the back top right.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by California Health Department revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in one 150g package of Seafood mushroom.

The distribution of the product has been suspended.

Consumers who have purchased any package of Seafood mushroom are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with question may contact the company at 323.597.0346, Monday to Friday 9 am to 4 pm.

The FDA has released the following:

Sun Hong, Inc 1105 W Olympic Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 is recalling All Cases of Seafood Mushroom (Product of China) Net Wt 5.3 oz./150g because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to consume even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious , and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Product was distributed (CA, TX, WA, IL, FL)

Stores that may carry our brand: Asian Supermarkets

Seafood mushrooms are packaged inside has 40 packs of 150g single packages

Seafood mushrooms are white mushrooms, with long, long white stems, and mushroom caps. They are usually sold in clusters. The affected products are sold in a clear plastic tray that is packed in green and clear plastic. “100% Natural fresh” is printed in the top right. “Mushrooms” is written in cursive and in light green in the middle. The top half is clear and the bottom is dark green with a white stripe going across. “Seafood Mushroom” is printed in light green and white on the bottom half. Beneath that are instructions to keep it refrigerated and its weight of 5.3oz/150g.

UPC 6 953150 011881

Brand name on the back: Sun Hong Foods, Inc

Packaging 5.3oz/ 150g

Sold under refrigerated conditions

Sun Hong Foods became aware of this issue after notification by the CDPH that samples of the product tested by the State of California were found to be positive for Listeria monocytogenes

Status of the number and types of illnesses that have been confirmed to date – or that there are no illnesses reported to date

Consumers who have purchased Sun Hong Foods, Inc Seafood Mushrooms are urged to not eat it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1 (323) 597-1112, Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM PST. Thank you.