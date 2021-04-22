Brompton Bicycle recalls Electric Folding Bicycles due to software malfunction that can cause fall and injury hazards

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:
Brompton Electric Folding Bicycles

Hazard:
Due to a software malfunction, the electric system can continue to provide assistance to the motor, causing continued forward momentum, when the rider is not actively pedalling, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair

Recall date:
April 21, 2021

Units:
About 600

Consumer Contact:
Brompton Bicycle at 800-578-6785 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at Support@Brompton.com, online at https://us.brompton.com/recall or https://us.brompton.com/ and click Brompton Electric Recall Notice for more information.

Description:
This recall involves Brompton Electric Folding Bicycles. The bicycles have a three section folding frame, 16-inch wheels and were sold in black, white, Turkish green & bolt lacquer. The serial number is printed on a label on the frame of the bicycle. For a full list of the serial numbers included in the recall, visit https://us.brompton.com/recall.

Remedy:
Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and contact the nearest authorized Brompton Electric dealer for a free software upgrade to Version 1-2-10-2.

Incidents/Injuries:
The firm has received one report of a software issue that caused a bicycle to provide continued assistance when the rider had stopped pedalling. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
The Brompton Junction Store in New York and authorized Brompton Electric Dealers nationwide from June 2020 through March 2021 for between $3,500 and $3,800.

Importer(s):
Brompton Bicycle Inc., of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
United Kingdom

