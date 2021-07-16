BrightFarms recalls packaged salad greens sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana due to potential salmonella contamination

BrightFarms Sunny Crunch Salad

The FDA has released the following:

Rochelle, IL. (July 15, 2021) – BrightFarms today initiated a voluntary recall of packaged salad greens produced in its Rochelle, Illinois (Ogle County) greenhouse farm sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The affected BrightFarms-branded products were sold by the following retailers:

  • Illinois: Mariano’s Fresh Markets, Walmart (select stores), Strack Van Till, Sullivan’s Foods, Caputo’s, Jewel-Osco
  • Wisconsin: Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych’s, Walmart (select stores)
  • Iowa: Walmart (select stores)
  • Indiana: Strack Van Till

Additional retailers may be affected.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis

The recall includes the below salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with “best by” dates through 7/29/2021:

  • BrightFarms NutrigreensTM (3 oz. package)
  • BrightFarms Butter Crisp TM (4 oz. Package)
  • BrightFarms Harvest Crunch® (4 oz. package)
  • BrightFarms Mighty Romaine TM (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
  • BrightFarms 50/50 Spring & Spinach (4 oz. package)
  • BrightFarms Spring Crunch (4 oz. package)
  • BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
  • BrightFarms Sunny Crunch ® (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
PRODUCT NAMEPACKAGESUPCLABEL
BrightFarms NutrigreensTM3 oz. package5706200458see image below
BrightFarms Butter Crisp TM4 oz. package5706200484see image below
BrightFarms Harvest Crunch ®4 oz. package5706200486see image below
BrightFarms Mighty Romaine TM4 oz. package
8 oz. package		5706200452
5706200491		see image below
BrightFarms 50/50 Spring & Spinach4 oz. package5706200440see image below
BrightFarms Spring Crunch4 oz. package5706200470see image below
BrightFarms Lakeside CrunchTM4 oz. package5706200470see image below
BrightFarms Spring Mix4 oz. package
8 oz. package		4 oz: 5706200441
8 oz: 5706200451		see image below
BrightFarms Sunny Crunch ®4 oz. package
8 oz. package		4 oz: 5706200460
8 oz: 5706200485		see image below
BrightFarms packaged salad greens (FDA images)

The recall is limited to these specific products grown at the company’s Rochelle, Illinois indoor farm. BrightFarms products from other BrightFarms greenhouses are not affected.

BrightFarms is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after being notified of illnesses among eight consumers, some of whom purchased or consumed the above products during the month of June.

Affected retailers have been instructed to remove all affected products from store shelves.

BrightFarms is committed to providing wholesome products, and the health and safety of consumers is the company’s number one priority. In addition to today’s voluntary recall, the company has already begun taking steps to enhance their already rigorous food safety protocols, including testing all products produced in its Rochelle facility for exposure to Salmonella prior to distribution.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products should discard them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions are encouraged to call 1-866-857-8745 8am – 11pm EDT. Consumers can also email info@brightfarms.com with the subject line: Recall.

