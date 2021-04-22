BRAV USA recalls Swix branded youth jackets due to strangulation and entrapment hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:

Swix branded Focus Down Jackets Jr.

Hazard:

The recalled jackets have a drawstring in the hood and a drawsting in the waist area that can become entangled or caught on playground slides, hand rails, school bus doors or other moving objects, posing a strangulation and/or an entrapment hazard to children.Remedy:RefundReplaceRecall date:April 21, 2021

Units:

About 156

Consumer Contact:

BRAV USA at 800-343-8335 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email bravrecall.usa@brav.com or online at http://swixsport.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for instructions on how to remove the drawstrings from the jackets or to receive a full refund.

Description:

This recall involves Swix branded winter jackets with a drawstring in the hood and a drawstring in the waist. They were sold under the name Focus Down Jacket Jr., item number 13162. The jackets were sold in three colors; black, navy and red. They were sold in four European format junior sizes; 128 (8-10yrs), 140 (10-12yrs), 152 (12-14yrs) and 164 (14-16yrs). The front of the jacket has light gray paneling on the upper chest, and the Swix brand logo is on the left chest. The down filled, winter jacket was designed and marketed to winter athletes for use in winter athletics, such as Nordic skiing. The item number can be found on the hang tag.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled jacket away from children and remove the drawstrings to eliminate the hazard, or return the jacket to BRAV USA for a full refund, shipping included.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

WMS Store, Gallatin Alpine Sports and other outdoor and ski apparel stores nationwide and online at www.swixonline.com to ski racing clubs and others from September 2020 through March 2021 for about $160.

Importer(s):

BRAV USA Inc., of Haverhill, Mass.

Manufactured In:

China