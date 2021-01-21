Bob Evans recalls Italian sausage due to possible contamination

The USDA has released the following:

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. (“Bob Evans”), a Xenia, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 4,200 pounds of pork sausage product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw, pork sausage item was produced on December 17, 2020. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

1-lb. chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code 0352 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of “JAN 31 21” represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6785” printed directly above the “USE/FRZ BY” date. These items were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when Bob Evans notified FSIS that they received consumer complaints.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers or both. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Alison Emery, Director of Communications, Bob Evans Farms Inc. at 614-778-1886 or alison.emery@bobevansfoods.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/

Bob Evans Italian Sausage (USDA image)