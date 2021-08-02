Birkenstock USA recalls kids’ Mogami sandals due to choking hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:

Name of product:

Birkenstock Kids’ Mogami Sandals Sizes 24-28

Hazard:

A plastic rivet can detach from the sandal’s ankle strap, posing a choking hazard for young children.

Remedy:

Refund

Recall date:

July 28, 2021

Units:

About 15,200 (in addition, about 27 pairs were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Birkenstock USA toll-free at 844 505-4055 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET or online at www.birkenstock.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

Description:

This recall involves the Birkenstock “Mogami Kids” sandal in sizes 24-28 for children up to age 3. The recalled sandals are black, ultra-blue, pink, and icy acid lime. The plastic rivets used to attach the back strap to the side of the sandal are pink on the pink sandal and black on all other sandals. “BIRKENSTOCK” is printed on the sandal’s footbed and on the buckle.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled sandals away from children and return the sandals to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Retailers nationwide including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Foot Locker and online at Birkenstock.com and Zappos.com from March 2021 through May 2021 for about $50.

Importer(s):

Birkenstock USA, of Novato, Calif.

Manufactured In:

Germany

Recall number:

21-172