Bea Lydecker’s Naturals, Inc. issues allergy alert on Living Free Dietary Supplement due to undeclared soy lecithin

The FDA has released the following:

Bea Lydecker’s Naturals, Inc. of Oregon City, Oregon is recalling six Living Free brand dietary supplement products because labels declare lecithin but do not declare soy lecithin. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy should not consume these products.

Living Free brand dietary supplement products were distributed to retailers, wholesalers, practitioners nationwide and products were sold from the company’s website www.bealydecker.com between June 2019 and June 17, 2021.

The following recalled dietary products are packed in white HDPE plastic bottles with threaded HDPE lids. There are no UPC codes, lot codes, or expiration dates on label.

Living Free Adult Extra (vitamins), 100 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Adult Extra (vitamins), 500 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Heart/Blood Vessel, 100 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Heart/Blood Vessel, 500 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Immune, 100 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Immune, 500 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Lung & Joint Congestion, 100 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Lung & Joint Congestion, 500 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Nerve & Muscle Herbal, 100 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Nerve & Muscle Herbal, 500 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Nerve & Muscle Plus Cetyl-Myristoleate, 180 capsules per bottle.

Living Free Nerve & Muscle Plus Cetyl-Myristoleate, 500 capsules per bottle.

NO ILLNESSES HAVE BEEN REPORTED TO DATE.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during the FDA inspection that product containing soy lecithin but labels declare lecithin only. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers with the soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Ms. Beatrice C. Lydecker-Hayford at 1-800-258-8589 or send email to Bealydecker@ccgmail.net.