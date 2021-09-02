Banoful Top Orange Biscuits recalled due to undeclared milk

Product Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The FDA has released the following:

KBF Inc. of Astoria, NY, is recalling its 8.11 ounce packages of “Banoful Top Orange Biscuit” food treats  because they may contain undeclared milk allergens. Consumers who are allergic to milk allergens may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled “Banoful Top Orange Biscuit” were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. The product comes in an 8.11 ounce, orange plastic package marked with MFG 15.06.2020 on the top and with an expiration date of 14/06/2022 stamped on the side. The    product UPC code is 8-941114-001427.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of undeclared milk allergens in the 8.11 ounce packages of “Banoful Top Orange Biscuit” which did not declare a milk ingredient on the label.

Consumers who have purchased 8.11 ounce packages of “Banoful Top Orange Biscuit” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact  the company at 1-646-714-4062.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories